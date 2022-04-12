Independent election candidate Arnold Cassola has ripped into the gender quota mechanism, pointing out how some women will get co-opted to parliament with a lower number of votes than women who did not contest on the Labour or Nationalist tickets.

"Is the will of the electors being respected? Is this right? Is this democracy?" he asked.

The government and the opposition will each have six women co-opted to parliament. They will be the six who got closest to being elected from among the parties already elected to parliament.

"A non-PLPN woman, Sandra Gauci, got more votes than one Labour woman who is being co-opted. Sandra Gauci placed better than Labour's Davina Sammut Hili, but is being kicked thanks to the perverse mechanism that they created," Cassola said.

And, he added, Janice Chetcuti, made a mockery of the supposed corrective mechanism last week to ensure her PN male colleague gets elected, at the expense of a woman.

Chetcuti last week opted not to contest Tuesday's casual election, opening a path for the re-election of Carm Mifsud Bonnici.

"What about ADPD and third-party candidates, like me, who got proportionally more votes than some of these co-opted candidates. Why do all proportionality mechanisms introduced by the PL and PN always ignore the will of non-PL and PN voters?"

He said the crux of the issue is that it is not true that the law is giving women representation in parliament according to the will of the voters. This is the state of democracy in Malta. Shameful," Cassola wrote.