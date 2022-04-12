Constantly updated

Frontbenchers Karol Aquilina and Carm Mifsud Bonnici have been re-elected to parliament in casual elections among PN candidates while fellow shadow minister Jason Azzopardi has failed to make it.

Also elected were new candidates Rebekah Cilia, Stanley Zammit, Graham Bencini and Charles Azzopardi, a former Labour mayor in Rabat, and Sliema mayor Graziella Attard Previ.

Aquilina won a ninth district seat vacated by Robert Arrigo.

Cilia has taken a seat vacated by Adrian Delia in the seventh district and Zammit from the fifth, a seat vacated by Bernard Grech.

Graham Bencini was elected from the 10 district taking a seat, vacated by Mark Anthony Sammut. Young candidate Emma Portelli Bonnici was a close second, but she is likely to still make it to parliament because of the gender quota.

Young candidate Eve Borg Bonello just failed to make it but is still expected to be elected because of the gender quotas.

Charles Azzopardi won the seat vacated by Ryan Callus on the seventh district.

Sliema mayor Graziella Attard Previ won a seat on the ninth district, vacated by Joe Giglio, her victory marking the end of Jason Azzopardi's parliamentary career to date.

Carm Mifsud Bonnici won a third district seat vacated by Stephen Spiteri. His path to parliament was made easier thanks to Janice Chetcuti’s decision to sit out the casual election, safe in the knowledge that she will make it to parliament via the gender corrective mechanism.

A total of 48 PN candidates contested for the seven seats vacated by MPs who were elected from two districts.

Vacant seats are filled by an automated review of the ballot papers of the MP who gave up the seat, during which the second preference votes are distributed to unelected candidates.

Other unelected former MPs on Tuesday were former parliamentary secretary Edwin Vassallo and Karl Gouder, the former shadow minister for culture and local councils.

Three incumbents who failed to get re-elected: Edwin Vassallo, Jason Azzopardi, Karl Gouder.