The government said early on Tuesday it was withdrawing a motion for the appointment of former minister Konrad Mizzi as head of the Maltese delegation of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, amid widespread anger.

On Monday, the government named Dr Mizzi as the head of Malta's parliamentary delegation to the OSCE.

It also said it had requested legal advice on the validity of a consultancy contract he was given in 2019 by the Maltese Tourism Authority in December.

On the same day, Times of Malta said it had seen the contract engaging Dr Mizzi as a consultant only two weeks after he resigned from Tourism Minister.

The nomination sparked anger among the Opposition and civil society which announcing a protest outside parliament on Wednesday evening.

Activist and journalist Matthew Caruana Galizia, whose mother Daphne was assassinated in October 2017, echoed their rallying call.

"Fly in from whatever country you're in," he urged people overseas.

Dr Mizzi resigned on November 26 after being linked to Yorgen Fenech, the businessman who was later accused of being an accomplice in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a statement, the government said Prime Minister Robert Abela is to continue showing that this government is giving absolute priority to good governance for the country to be in a position to effectively implement its work abroad.