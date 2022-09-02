The government is set to unveil a series of proposals addressing abortion rules that stop medical professionals from saving lives in cases of non-viable pregnancies.

However, the changes will not "open the door to abortion", the Health Minister said on Friday.

Chris Fearne told Times of Malta the government has been working on reviewing existing law and has held consultations with stakeholders in order to come up with a solution.

While he did not say what the changes will be, Fearne said the government will be presenting the proposals once parliament reconvenes on October 3.

"While ensuring we don't open doors to abortion, we will be ensuring that medical staff can still carry out their duties," Fearne said.

The issue made headlines in June after a US tourist was denied an abortion when at 16 weeks pregnant she began bleeding profusely and was told by doctors that the pregnancy was no longer viable. She was eventually transferred to Spain where she had an abortion.

Soon after, Fearne said he had ordered a review of legislation to ensure that medical professionals were not stopped from saving lives.

Following the tourist's ordeal, activists demanded the introduction of legal and safe abortion.

Earlier this year, the Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights called on Malta to decriminalise abortion while in 2021, independent MP Marlene Farrugia tabled a private member’s bill proposing the decriminalisation of abortion, but fellow MPs shot it down.

Malta is the only EU country that has a total ban on abortion.