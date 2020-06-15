The government has terminated its consultancy contract with former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, hours after a magistrate ordered a police investigation into claims made in court that he had leaked information to Daphne Caruana Gaizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma.

Cutajar was made a consultant on public safety in January, on the day he resigned from his post as police commissioner.

But his contract was suspended shortly after The Sunday Times of Malta had revealed on June 7 that new Melvin Theuma recordings had raised concerns that Cutajar had leaked information, including the date when Theuma was to be arrested.

Cutajar has denied the allegations and any wrongdoing.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the contract was terminated after further evidence in court earlier on Monday where it became known that Cutajar was to be formally investigated.

Shortly before the ministry's statement, Opposition leader Adrian Delia hit out at the prime minister for not taking action against those who, court testimony showed, had protected criminals.

The government, he said was protecting those who had protected criminals and further undermining Malta's reputation.