A memorial plaque has been installed at the spot in Gżira where Pelin Kaya was mowed down and killed in a horrific car crash in January, soon after the young Turkish woman turned 30.

Kaya, an interior designer, was walking in front of Paul & Rocco petrol station in Gżira at 1am on January 18 when she was struck and killed by a black BMW. The car then crashed through the glass frontage of the KFC restaurant next door. Jeremie Camilleri, who was behind the wheel, has since been charged with her murder.

Sister Derya, mother Çiçek and uncle Aykan Ceylan at the memorial site. Photo: Jonathan Borg

On Wednesday, family members of Kaya, along with Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manche, friends and members of the Turkish community also planted tree saplings and tulips at the locality's Independence Gardens.

The mother of Jean Paul Sofia, the 20-year-old who was killed in a building collapse in December, was also present during the planting.

A heart-breaking moment: Çiçek Kaya crying at the memorial plaque, surrounded by pictures of Pelin Kaya and tulips - the young woman's favourite flower. Video: Giulia Magri

Friends and family faced strong winds, grabbed shovels and planted the saplings. Olive, lemon, orange, and mandarin trees were planted in Kaya's memory.

In February, an oak tree that was planted in the Ta’ Xbiex public gardens in memory of Kaya was uprooted by vandals.

Later, her grieving mother Çiçek prayed in front of a memorial plaque set up outside the eatery.

Those present joined the heartbroken mother and an imam in prayer, as she kissed photos of her late daughter.

Her sister Derya said she feels exhausted but remains strong and will continue to fight for justice: "we will see justice, I believe it".

The prime minister's wife Lydia Abela was also at the memorial, where she spoke to Kaya's mother and sister.

Pelin's sister Derya near the planted saplings. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Family members of Kaya first visited Malta days after her murder. They recalled that the young woman had felt safe living in Malta.

Her mother had also visited the site of her murder, and her office, hours before the compilation of evidence against Camilleri kicked off.

Çiçek kissed photos of her late daughter. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The memorial plaque, including an illustration of Pelin by Prof Ġorġ Mallia, includes a prayer for penned by the family.