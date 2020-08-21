The sister of one of the two men murdered in their Sliema home on Tuesday has spoken of her grief over his "senseless, cruel, inexplicable" killing.

Christian Pandolfino, 58, and Ivor Maciejowski, 30, were shot dead in their home on Tuesday night, leaving their communities shocked and friends and family seeking answers.

Police are still hunting three men in connection with the murder, which was carried out in just four minutes.

"This tragedy is so senseless, cruel, inexplicable ..... Another huge part of my heart has died on Tuesday," Daniela Pandolfino, Christian's sister said on Friday.

"My brother was part of me since I was born, he adored me like few brothers adored their sister."

She said she had a strong bond with her brother since childhood that had remained unshakeable throughout the years, with Christian being there for her and taking her and her son into his home when they had nowhere else to go.

In a touching tribute on Facebook, she described a man with a lively personality and an intelligent mind.

"He was my best friend, my mentor, my saviour, my entertainer, my overgrown child. He made me laugh, cry, took me and my son in and made a home for us in the worst of times," Pandolfino wrote.

"He also drove me crazy at times, since he was larger than life and lived only by his rules, not caring for social norms or social etiquette, wearing a ton of gold chains to go for breakfast and bermudas to a wedding. His incredible brain, knowledgeable like few people were, literally a walking encyclopedia, eloquent, his descriptive rants left everyone in awe of this amazing man."

"He sang his huge, generous heart out to the opera that he loved so much. And that is how he lived and ended his life, like one of the best operas ever written."

Friends and acquaintances alike have expressed their shock and sadness at the loss of Chris and Ivor, whom many described as larger than life and avid patrons of the arts scene.

Police are still searching for the killers of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski. Photo: The Social Channel

A doctor turned investment banker, Chris met Ivor, a contemporary art collector, while living in the UK. They lived together in their home on Locker Street in Sliema.

Three days after the killing, their murderers remain on the run, and investigators believe a stolen car with stolen number plates was used as the getaway vehicle.

Officers say there were signs of a disturbance in the home but have not said whether any valuables were taken.

Friends have described them as "kind, beautiful souls" who were "always together" and "loved each other very much".

"Rest in peace, my dear Bambi, I will miss you calling me Celine and part of me has died with you," Daniela Pandolfino said.

"If some sort of heaven exists, I know that you are there."