The husband of the woman killed when her Ħamrun home collapsed onto her three weeks ago has written a heartfelt message to his wife saying he was “definitely convinced you are taking care of us from heaven.”

In a Facebook post, written as a message to his wife Miriam, Carmel Pace tells her how much he misses her and that he still talks to her regularly.

Even when I am in the car alone I speak to you about our children and the present situation in our country

“Three weeks have passed since your departure. I am still seeing you near me everywhere, even still calling your name and wait in futile to answer me back. Even when I am in the car alone I speak to you about our children and the present situation in our country… During the first week of my bereavement a friend told me that: “I am not praying for her, because I am praying to her’”…. and that’s what I am doing,” he says before signing off “Love you Mir”.

Miriam Pace, 54, a mother-of-two, was killed on the afternoon of March 2, and was found several hours later buried under the debris of their house in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro.

The couple have two children - Ivana Portelli and Matthew Pace. Last week Ivana expressed her gratitude to all those who lent their support to mitigate their situation.

“It has been two weeks since we lost our dear mother, home and all our possessions. There were times when we had feelings of anger, disappointment and sorrow because our lives had just changed in an instant,” she said in a facebook post.

She said that during this difficult time they found plenty of support from family, friends, various entities and other people who until that fatal day were complete strangers.

Following the tragedy, six people have been questioned by the police, but so far nobody has been charged.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Robert Abela appointed a four-person panel, led by a retired judge, to review excavation and construction regulations.

