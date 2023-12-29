Isabelle Bonnici, the mother of construction victim Jean Paul Sofia said she will continue to fight against injustice and a safer construction sector after being chosen as Times of Malta’s Person of the Year .

Bonnici was propelled out of nowhere into the limelight as she relentlessly campaigned for justice after the December 2022 accident at Corradino, which also left five others injured.

Despite objection from the government to order a public inquiry into the accident, Bonnici continued fighting on all fronts until Prime Minister Robert Abela was forced into a U-turn just hours before thousands gathered in Valletta for a vigil for the 20-year-old.

Individual resistance can spark a movement for change and that is why Times of Malta chose her as 2023’s Person of the Year.

On social media, Bonnici thanked the editorial team for sharing her story and choosing her.

“A mother’s love never ends with death and I will continue my fight against injustice and a safer construction sector,” she wrote on Friday.

“It’s my duty as a Maltese citizen who paid the highest price for the recklessness there is on construction sites.”

'Unanimous' choice

The public inquiry into her son’s death has since revealed a series of shortcomings in the construction industry, which could well serve to reduce the number of accidents caused because of lax laws and recklessness.

“The choice of Isabelle Bonnici was unanimous among all editors,” Times of Malta editor-in-chief Herman Grech said.

“Isabelle has shown how a single person can inspire an entire nation. She has sparked a public debate about the importance of human life above profit and why tragedy should be met with accountability and reform.”

Times of Malta also shortlisted six other individuals from different fields who the newsroom felt had left a major impact in Malta during 2023. They are:

diplomat Vanessa Frazier,

Moviment Graffitti's Andre Callus,

footballer Haley Bugeja,

PN MP Adrian Delia,

Labour mayor Paul Buttigieg,

and musical director Luke Saydon.

Saydon, an award-winning composer and theatre practitioner Luke Saydon took to social media after finding out that he made it to the list.

"As we reflect back on 2023 with it being no easy year, I am so grateful to look back at what we created and see the impact it has left. I thank all my collaborators and companies who shared my love for theatre and music, and may our work continue to inspire."

Delia, who was also on the list after his five-year court saga that led to the cancellation of the controversial hospitals deal, said that with courage and determination, he will continue working for the good of the country.

Frazier said: "This was a surprise for sure. I don’t do what I do to be on such lists. But I just get my job done in the best way I know. I have a great team and I’m happy for the recognition because it’ll encourage us to face the second year of our tenure. We’ve worked hard. This is by far the hardest role I’ve ever had!"

Some commenters noted the significance of activists on the list.

"This shows how activism can bring about change and have a positive impact," Birdlife CEO Mark Sultana said.

"We all have a role in supporting and working on what we believe is right, even if simply participating in events and standing up to be counted when it matters."

Yet, readers also had a say on who should have been on the list.

From the world of politics, some readers suggested European Parliament president Roberta Metsola and Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manché should have been shortlisted.

Others suggested that athletes from the Games of the Small States of Europe and every member of the Malta women's football team should have been highlighted.

What do you make of the list?