2023 was a year marked by the tumultuous currents of unprecedented inflation, wars, political scandal... and mounting activism, which has sought to keep our collective well-being above the interests of the greedy.

Beyond the good, the bad and outright ugly headlines, it is always the people who make the news.

Amid the chaos, Times of Malta has selected a number of individuals who have defied adversity in both personal and public arenas and triumphed, often against the odds.

Isabelle Bonnici campaigned tirelessly to bring justice to her slain son. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Isabelle Bonnici, mother of Jean Paul Sofia

On December 3, 2022, a building under construction in Corradino collapsed, killing one worker and leaving five others injured.

It was another tragedy enveloping a notorious industry that symbolises the way money rules over anything else. Too many construction victims over the years have remained nameless, but Isabelle Bonnici made sure that her son’s name does not remain buried under the rocks that killed him.

Bonnici emerged out of nowhere to become the face of justice, standing up to the authorities as she called for justice and a public inquiry for her son Jean Paul Sofia, aged 20.

A private person who had no aspirations to be in the public eye, Bonnici has now become a public advocate, insisting she had “nothing to lose” as she pushed to ensure what happened to her son is not repeated.

She strongly campaigned for a public inquiry, and even stood alone outside parliament, trying to convince MPs and Prime Minister Robert Abela to appoint a public inquiry.

Bonnici stood alone outside parliament trying to convince MPs and Prime Minister Robert Abela to appoint a public inquiry. Photo: Times of Malta

Her demands were initially voted down by the government, but her resilience persisted and alongside Sofia’s father, John, she continued calling for a public inquiry into their son’s death. She opened her son’s bedroom doors to the media, and she spoke eloquently about her cause, winning the sympathy of an entire country and eventually forcing a government U-turn on the public inquiry.

Sofia’s parents were among 10 recipients of a Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika (Medal for Service to the Republic) and were praised for the way they showed “outstanding perseverance to transform the personal grief they are going through into a cause to ensure justice for their son and to avoid other tragedies in the future”.

Bonnici showed how a mother’s love and resilience can be strong enough to fight for justice and spark a movement for change.

Other honourable mentions...

Ambassador Vanessa Frazier at a UN Security Council debate. Credit: AFP

Vanessa Frazier: diplomat, Permanent Representative to the United Nations

It was always going to be a difficult task for tiny Malta to assume a seat at the United Nations Security Council along with five permanent and nine non-permanent members. That task became super delicate the minute the Middle East broke into yet another bloody war.

But in Vanessa Frazier, Malta and the UN have found a sound diplomat.

Apart from dealing with the ongoing war in Ukraine, Frazier and the Maltese diplomatic corps pulled out all the stops to draft a humanitarian resolution on the Israel-Hamas war.

The resolution called for “extended humanitarian pauses” and focused on the plight of children trapped in the fighting and those being held hostage. It sought to enable urgent rescue and recovery efforts and the medical evacuation of sick or injured children and their caregivers.

It was the first resolution about the ongoing conflict passed by the UN’s highest organ, following four failed attempts to reach an agreement.

Frazier, who served Malta well during the Libya crisis, has also used her social media platforms to denounce the disproportionate Israeli reaction in Gaza and to relentlessly call for a ceasefire.

Frazier’s negotiation skills show Malta can continue to punch above its weight in diplomatic circles.

From Mġarr United to Italian Serie A giants Inter, Haley Bugeja makes waves in the local football scene. Photo: Times of Malta archieve

Haley Bugeja: Football player

For a football-obsessed country, it is interesting to note how it was the women’s national team that reached unprecedented heights.

And behind the team’s promotion to League B in the UEFA Women’s Nations League is Haley Bugeja, who is scoring incredible goals at just 19.

Starting her senior club debut at Mġarr United at the age of 14, before moving on to Serie A club Sassuolo and then Orlando Pride in the US, Bugeja was snapped up by Italian Serie A giants Inter on a three-year contract this year.

Bugeja was recently shortlisted in the Women’s World Best Youth Player U-20 nominees for 2023 by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics, the second time she made it to the list.

Come rain or shine, Andre Callus' activism has inspired a generation of young people. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Andre Callus: Moviment Graffitti leader

For years, Andre Callus has been a staple presence in the public arena and the media whenever there was any inkling of social injustice and environmental destruction.

Rain or shine, his activism has inspired a generation of young people who are increasingly understanding that there is strength in numbers towards bringing positive change.

The minute Callus was momentarily handcuffed and arrested as activists tried to stop workers from removing trees from the Mosta square, he drew widespread support. Without resorting to violence or insults, Callus returned to protest the minute he was released.

And the council was left with no other choice but to reverse its decision.

Photo: Adrian Delia spearheaded the Vitals-Stewards case back in 2018. Credit: Matthew Mirabelli

Adrian Delia: Nationalist MP

It has been a tumultuous political ride for Delia, who came out of nowhere to become Nationalist Party leader, before being forced into a leadership contest which he lost.

But the former football club president refused to cave in and went on to win one of the biggest political battles of the last decade at the hands of a landmark court judgment that concluded that the Steward-Vitals hospital deal was fraudulent.

It was the crowning moment at the end of a five-year legal battle instituted by Delia when he served as PN leader.

Delia was greeted with cheers after the court decision which he described as a “victory for Malta”.

Paul Buttigieg is one Labour mayor who is not shy from fighting and protecting the environment. Credit: Chris Sant Fournier

Paul Buttigieg: Labour mayor of Qala

While the powers of local councils have been increasingly eaten away, it is ironic that a number of mayors have emerged as Malta's unsung heroes.

Buttigieg, mayor of tiny Qala in Gozo, has become a symbol of the importance of speaking up, even when it potentially risks hurting the party on whose electoral ticket you have been elected.

Despite facing opposition from business people, developers and politicians, Buttigieg spent years objecting and campaigning against the construction of a hotel, yacht marina, and tourist village, as part of a project which was to eat up 103,000 square metres of Qala.

His activism and fight for environmental protection resulted in a 22-year-long battle, and the saga culminated earlier this year when the Court of Appeal confirmed the final rejection of the project.

Earning a Midalja Għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika was well deserved.

Luke Saydon was the winner of two awards at the recent Premju għall-Arti. Photo: Premju Għall-Arti/Facebook

Luke Saydon, musical director and composer

There is good reason why Luke Saydon is increasingly becoming a household name in the culture sector. The award-winning composer, musical director and theatre practitioner continues pushing boundaries, culminating in the critically acclaimed It-Teatru tal-Miskin, a queer coming-of-age story about people's innate fear of 'the other’.

Winner of two awards at the recent Premju għall-Arti, Saydon was also behind Kor Kwir, Malta’s first queer community choir, led by queer people and the ally community. The community choir turned heads and was an instant favourite during the EuroPride Valletta celebrations in summer.

He was also the composer behind AURA-Musical In the Dark, a musical experience set in complete darkness. His Saydon Studio is now lauded for the way it deconstructs the preconceived notion of musical theatre.