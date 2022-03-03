The grief-stricken daughters of Rita Ellul, who was found murdered in a Gozo apartment last week, said on Thursday they wanted to see their mother’s killer “spend the rest of his life behind bars".

Ellul, 47, was found dead in Għajnsielem last Saturday and her partner, 30-year-old Lawrence Abina, was charged with her murder on Tuesday. He allegedly strangled her with a duvet.

This was the second murder this year, following the rape and killing of Polish woman Paulina Dembska, 29, on January 2.

A vigil in honour of Ellul was held on Thursday evening. Her daughters Georgina and Jessica addressed the dozens of people who turned up to mourn their mother in an emotionally charged event. Participants left candles and flowers outside the parliament building in Valletta.

Because what happened to my mother … no one deserves to die like that - Georgina Ellul, Rita Ellul's daughter

“For me, 30 years is not enough, I want him to spend the rest of his life behind bars, because he took my mother away forever," 26-year-old Jessica told mourners.

“I want real justice.”

One of Rita Ellul's daughters addressing the gathering outside parliament.

She also appealed to women who may be in abusive relationships to seek help and remove themselves from dangerous situations.

“Speak up for yourselves, because if you keep it all inside, like my mother did, then nobody knows they need to help you.”

She appealed to the authorities to take domestic violence cases seriously and deliver timely justice.

'Make your voice heard' was the message going out to women who find themselves in abusive situations.

“As you know, my mother filed a report to the police last year, but once we get to court, I don’t know what happens. Sometimes it’s deferred, sometimes it’s postponed because of other reasons. It shouldn’t take this long to get justice,” she said.

“I hope whoever needs to hear these words is hearing them.”

Several politicians made an appearance at the vigil, including Opposition Leader Bernard Grech and Equality Minister Owen Bonnici, who paid their respects to the members of Ellul’s family present.

Ellul’s eldest daughter, 31-year-old Georgina, echoed her sister’s message for women to seek help when they find themselves in a dark place.

“I am begging you to please ask someone to help you,” she said, fighting back tears.

“Because what happened to my mother … no one deserves to die like that.”

Women’s Rights Foundation director Lara Dimitrijevic said society had failed Rita and promised to continue working to make sure no more women die such cruel deaths.

Patriarchal male-dominated society creating the perfect storm – Andrew Azzopardi

“The journey that we started in parliament just last week does not end here,” she said.

“We must continue to sit down together and make sure we put a stop to tragedies like this one from happening again."

A bill has been introduced to insert the concept of femicide into the criminal code, following the murder of Dembska in Sliema on January 2. Her alleged killer, Abner Aquilina, has been charged with the murder.

The gruesome crime sparked a national outcry and prompted the government to propose new legislation to further punish murders deemed to be femicides.

The Nationalist Party is backing the bill.