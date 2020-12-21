Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg has defended plans to expand the Mrieħel bypass, saying those who have spoken out against it should inform themselves before criticising the project.

His Labour party colleagues Alfred Sant and Marie Louise Coleiro have slammed reported plans to absorb an area of agricultural land the size of three football picthes in order to build a flyover.

Among the criticism by activists and farmers is that the project, revealed by NGO Graffitti over the weekend, has been shrouded in secrecy.

Speaking on Monday, Borg defended the proposal to build the new flyover and said that those who had criticised it hadn't seen the plans and weren't informed.

"Personally, before I decide whether I am for or against a project I first inform myself on the project rather than post my opinion on social media," Borg explained.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg says he would not take to social media to criticise a project without being fully informed. Video: Kristina Abela

He also contradicted claims that farmers were not consulted about it. One farmer said he had found a notification saying that Infrastructure Malta planned to "upgrade the area" without giving any further details.

"I am informed by the Chief Executive of Infrastructure Malta that they attended meetings on the project," Borg said.

"I come from a family of farmers and they are the last people I want to hurt."

However, he said the country needs investment in infrastructure and this needs to take place in balance with the needs of the community and stakeholders, such as farmers.

He did not respond to questions by Times of Malta over whether he could guarantee that the bypass would not impact a €55 million rainwater project meant to relieve floods in Qormi.

"Let's wait for the plans to come out. Infrastructure Malta will respond to this question with more accuracy and details."

Infrastructure Malta has said the flyover would allow westbound traffic to enter Mrieħel without having to cross eastbound lanes of the bypass, as is currently the case.