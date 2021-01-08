Cyclists have slammed the roads agency for using cycling infrastructure to justify the take-up of land to expand the Mrieħel bypass with a flyover.

NGO Rota said that while Infrastructure Malta had claimed that additional land was required for a new cycle lane and footpath, the proposals presented to cyclists in October did not mention any additional land take-up.

According to these initial plans, the cycle lane would have been on the side of the industrial estate and residential area.

It was only on November 16 that Rota was informed that the cycle lane will be removed from the inner side, and, against the NGO's advice, redesigned on the periphery next to the fields.

"Rota had informed IM that this proposal was unacceptable as it would become

useless and unsafe for people travelling by bicycle," Rota said in a statement on Friday, adding that during discussions with the agency, the NGO had flagged several existing rural roads in Qormi valley such as Triq il-Belt Valletta, Triq il-Ħofor, and Triq Hannibal that would not take up additional agricultural land.

"Following this, it has unfortunately become clear that IM is only using cycling infrastructure as a pretext to take up more land for road widening without

considering the needs of the users for this infrastructure.

"There is enough space to create safe cycling infrastructure without taking up additional land," it said.

The plans for the busy road were revealed last month by Moviment Graffitti, which said that the flyover will replace the current pedestrian bridge and take up agricultural land equivalent to the size of three football pitches.

Farmers have called for consultation with all stakeholders to find alternative solutions to sacrificing agricultural land.

Infrastructure Malta has defended its plans, arguing that the flyover is needed to remove the danger caused when traffic from the south of Malta crosses the bypass to enter the Tal-Blat area adjoining Mrieħel industrial zone.

However, the project has received heavy criticism.

Among others, the Qormi Local Council has urged IM to just close the dangerous junction across the Mrieħel bypass and re-route traffic to other roads.

President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca has also raised concern, insisiting that IM should address questions on how the project will impact the area and the town of Qormi in particular.

Former prime minister Alfred Sant also slammed the agency's plans to build a flyover at the Mrieħel bypass and said IM must become far more transparent and accountable for its projects.