Energy Minister Miriam Dalli has refused to publish the findings of Enemalta’s internal investigation into the Montenegro wind farm scandal, however, she confirmed the report had been handed to the police.

Replying to a parliamentary question on Monday, Dalli said the report was given to the police to see if there was scope for investigation.

Dalli said publishing the report would be “premature” as it could prejudice the police’s work.

Times of Malta has already revealed how the internal probe found due diligence omissions and a lack of professional scepticism by Enemalta’s board when it came to the deal.

Enemalta paid €10.3 million for shares in the site that had changed hands for €2.9 million just a few weeks earlier.

Times of Malta had previously revealed how Enemalta’s board gave the go-ahead for negotiations for the share purchase to take place with Cifidex, at a time when the company did not even own the shares at the time.

The internal probe also flagged how the sale price in Montenegro was under-declared by €6.8 million, raising concerns about the potential implications on the state-owned company.

Murder suspect Yorgen Fenech secretly walked away from the deal with a €4.6 million after financing Cifidex’s acquisition of the shares in the project for resale to Enemalta.

Cifidex wired a total of €7.6 million back to Fenech's company 17 Black once the €10.3 million sale to Enemalta was completed.

Former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi was kicked out of Labour’s parliamentary group shortly after Times of Malta and Reuters exposed the inner workings of the secret deal involving Fenech.