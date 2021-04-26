Shops that have finally lifted their shutters after seven weeks of shutdown are expecting a slow build-up of business, but feel optimistic that the situation will improve.

Customers finally returned to retail outlets on Monday as a new phase in Malta's COVID-19 reopening strategy began, with restrictions having already been eased at schools, care homes for the elderly and for religious activities.

Apart from the opening of non-essential shops and businesses, Monday also saw groups of up to four people allowed in public - up from two - and rules for private gatherings eased to allow four households to meet in private residences, also doubling from the previous limit of two.

Brothers and owners of Francis Bajada menswear in Valletta were happy and excited to greet clients once more.

“It’s great being back in the capital city and with my colleagues. Of course business will be a bit slower, but as long as we are open, it's a start," Franco Bajada told Times of Malta.

His brother Karl said that the first day back felt like a big birthday party.

“After 43 years of serving clients, the past two years were a complete wipe off. You see other families also losing business, and it’s upsetting, but we need to continue supporting one another and moving forward.”

Shop owners reflect on the first day back at work after seven weeks of shutdown. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Both stressed the importance of following the mitigation measures, as businesses could not afford another lockdown.

“If we do not work together, businesses will go bankrupt. Let’s not mess it up again. If we mess it up again, we will face big problems,” said Franco.

Karl said he expected a slow start to business but was hopeful that summer would bring more tourists and help pick up business.

“We are aware that restaurants and cafes are still closed, and we need to take note of their sacrifices, and continue pulling the same rope so this does not happen again,” said Karl.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that restaurants and snack bars will reopen in two weeks’ time. They will only be allowed to serve sit-down patrons until 5pm and will then have to switch to take-out or delivery services.

'Opening was a waste of time'

Another business owner speaking with on condition of anonymity said that business is slow and it will be until tourists arrive.

One person asked me the price of something and I blanked out! - Melissa

“Just like the previous shutdown, business and sales will take time to pick up and will not pick up until we start receiving tourists. Valletta business highly depends on tourists. It’s different for Maltese, now with a number of shopping malls around the island, they no longer need to come to Valletta.”

Another angry shop owner said that it was "a waste of time" opening, as his shop remained empty and void of customers.

Shoppers visiting different stores in Valletta Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

But overall, the general feeling among shop owners appeared to be one of happiness and excitement.

Melissa, a shop assistant of Mvintage, a Maltese brand, said that the morning brought a number of eager shoppers back to their store.

“I was in a bit of a shock coming back, a number of people had items they wanted to exchange or gifts to buy. One person asked me the price of something and I blanked out! But I got back on track and remembered shortly after,” she said.

“People want to shop and need to shop, everyone enjoys a bit of retail therapy.”



Silvana Borg Cardona, owner of Bice Boutique, a children’s clothing shop said that the good weather was in their favour.

“We had a number of customers coming in, and everyone was happy shopping with their babies and children,” she said.

D’Amato Records, the world’s ‘oldest’ record store, also had a fantastic first day back at work. Apart from re-opening, the owners also welcomed Academy Award-winning director Roland Joffe into their store.

Joffe directed Academy Award-winning films The Mission and The Killing Fields, among others.

“Today was a great day. Not only because we reopened and many clients turned up, but we had the great pleasure to be visited by Mr Roland Joffe," the store posted on its Facebook page.