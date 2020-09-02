Former prime minister Joseph Muscat is not under police investigation, according to his successor Robert Abela.

Asked whether Muscat's position as a government MP remains tenable after his police interrogation last month, the prime minister said he did not occupy any official post in government.

He is "just an MP", Abela said.

“I will keep following closely court proceedings and take decisions accordingly if there are further developments,” he added.

Joseph Muscat is not being investigated by police, Prime Minister Robert Abela says. Video: Keith Micallef

Muscat resigned from office in January following almost daily protests sparked by revelations tying his office to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

He has since advised government on its COVID-19 economic strategy.

The former prime minister was called in for interrogation by the murder investigation team in August.

It then emerged in court that alleged murder conspirator Yorgen Fenech had told police how he and Muscat had a secret chat group along with former OPM chief Keith Schembri - a person of interest in the murder case.

'I take tough decisions'

Asked whether Muscat’s position as an MP was tenable, Abela said he would not shy away from taking tough decisions where necessary.

Muscat’s position as a member of the governing Labour Party parliamentary group has come under increased scrutiny.

Abela’s decision to expel former minister Konrad Mizzi in the wake of corruption allegations suggests that failure to take drastic measures in the case of Muscat could fuel accusations of double standards.