Several key posts within the Nationalist Party are expected to be the next battleground for those hoping to oust embattled leader Adrian Delia.

A PN executive committee meeting will on Tuesday evening discuss the process to elect a new general secretary, executive committee and administrative council presidents as well as a treasurer and international secretary.

Instead, the agenda was set to discuss filling these top posts within the party, which will involve the appointment of an electoral commission and a call for nominations.

One party insider said the meeting was not expected to focus directly on Dr Delia’s leadership.

Alex Perici Calascione

Executive committee president Alex Perici Calascione told Times of Malta that any vote of no confidence within the executive committee would really have only “huge symbolic significance”, though would have no statutory impact.

Dr Perici Calascione said he wished to avoid a no-confidence vote as the priority was to ensure new officials were elected before anything else.

“A confidence vote and the predictable confusion it will create will derail this and only the status quo would benefit from such derailing,” he said.

Meeting not expected to focus directly on Delia’s leadership

Party insiders said there could well be a push by those who believe Dr Delia is irreparably damaging the party to fill the top posts with people who agree that the PN leader should step down.

The plan would be to then gradually ease Dr Delia out once he can no longer find shelter from loyalists within the party.

The spate of recent resignations has left Dr Delia increasingly isolated at the top, at a time when the momentum of PN MPs and officials calling for him to step aside is once again building.

Over the past year, Dr Delia has lost a number of key supporters within the party, including the former chief of the PN’s media wing Pierre Portelli.

More recently, Clyde Puli announced he would be immediately stepping down as general secretary, Kristy Debono resigned as the PN’s general council president and Robert Arrigo as PN deputy leader.

One party insider said Mr Puli had repeatedly frustrated attempts by PN stalwart Louis Galea to shake up the way the party functions.

Dr Galea was brought in to reform the party last year in a bid to quell dissent after Dr Delia survived a confidence vote.

In a letter to Dr Delia last week that triggered Tuesday's executive committee meeting, Dr Galea emphasised the need for a new leadership team to be put in place.