Siġġiewi residents have expressed outrage after a rural road in Wied Ħesri was resurfaced with concrete.

A spokesperson for Infrastructure Malta said the previous concrete and asphalt surface had gradually deteriorated. As part of IM’s ongoing maintenance, a new layer of concrete had been poured over the road, which connects Siġġiewi to Żebbuġ.

However, photos of the new surface caused uproar on social media, with Siġġiewi residents saying the works have ruined the valley.

“Short-sight populistic measures which have ruined the natural ambience of this unique place which has been left largely untouched by the overdevelopment of the island,” resident David Farrugia said, adding that a lot of residents go walking there.

Farrugia said it could also lead to fresh attempts to develop the otherwise pristine stretch of countryside.

Businessman Mark Gasan had applied to build an ODZ villa in the area but it was turned down.

Resident Debbie Caruana Dingli said: “Aesthetically it looks horrible, it looks like a ton of concrete was poured over the edge of the valley. A thin layer of asphalt should have been enough. We are teaching our kids that konkos is king”.

An IM spokesperson said the works were in response to calls from local councillors. “Siġġiewi local councillors welcomed and commended the maintenance works, noting that the resurfacing will improve this area’s accessibility so that it can be enjoyed by everyone,” he said.

He added the new surface had the same footprint as the older one, and that soil accumulated on the road has been re-used for new roadside trees.

Concrete paving in the countryside

Infrastructure Malta has caught flak for similar paving exercises elsewhere in the past.

In 2019, the roads agency found itself in hot water with the Environment Resources Authority, with the latter issuing a stop order on works being carried out in a valley road in Rabat.

Concerns were raised after workers had poured concrete over the sides of rural roads in Wied is-Sewda in order to widen them.

Last year, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage had intervened to put a stop to works in which a country lane in Dwejra had similarly been paved over with cement.

A popular path close to the Victoria lines, the Dwejra lane had similarly once been asphalted and fallen into disrepair. Activists and recreational outdoor activities enthusiasts decried the works, saying they prioritised cars over pedestrians and contributed to biodiversity loss.

The concrete path was subsequently removed by Infrastructure Malta.