Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has joined environmental campaigners in objecting to "stupid" and "senseless" plans for a complex of bungalows on Comino.

Last week seven environmental organisations urged the public to oppose the project, which is part of proposed plans for the new Comino Hotel filed by Hili Group.

In a Facebook post, Agius Saliba became one of the few politicians to openly oppose the project.

"I look forward to the day when planning applications for stupid and senseless projects such as the bungalows on Comino never see the light of day because we cannot dream of green spaces when we do not safeguard the existing natural spaces," he wrote.

Alex Agius Saliba at the European Parliament.

Environmental campaigners say the plans would see the site of the former Comino Hotel redeveloped, including the replacement of nine derelict bungalows at Santa Marija Bay by a much larger complex of 19 villas complete with a convenience store and amenities.

Comino is designated a rural conservation area, a nature reserve, a special area of conservation, a special protection area, an important bird area of international and EU importance, a Natura 2000 site, a bird sanctuary, and a dark sky heritage site.

The developers have pledged to "respect and uphold Comino's Natura 2000 status". They said on Saturday that their intention is to manage the new 71-suite hotel and 19 serviced bungalows as “a singular hospitality operation, targeted solely at travellers seeking rest and relaxation at sustainable properties".

Agius Saliba welcomed the new government agency, Project Green, set up to handle major greening projects, and said he looked forward to the long-promised roofing of the road leading down to the Santa Venera tunnels, with the roof being used as a garden.

But he said existing green spaces needed to be preserved, including the garden at Gzira seafront, part of which is to be taken over by a petrol station.

Later in comments under his own post the MEP also expressed his disagreement with plans for the development of a new St Albert College in Ghaxaq.

He said the Church should lead by example and not take up some of the little remaining agricultural land in Għaxaq.