The next four years will be a mission possible to green our communities and provide residents with public green spaces within walking distance.

The Labour Party was clear in its €700 million electoral pledge: we are carrying out an unprecedented environmental investment to deliver green open spaces and afforestation programmes, to green our communities and to reclaim village squares, over a period of seven years.

With the setting up of Project Green, we will be delivering on this pledged environmental investment for more green spaces. We have already witnessed the opening of eight open spaces during 2022: in Mosta, Marsa, Ta’ Qali, Ħamrun, San Ġwann, Floriana, Kalkara and Santa Venera.

Our work for a greener and stronger environment will only grow stronger from now on. Project Green will be coordinating this largest environmental investment – a commitment that belongs to the government as a whole.

Under the stewardship of CEO Steve Ellul, Project Green’s raison d’être is to give a solid push to the €700 million programme – a programme that cannot be implemented without the involvement of all stakeholders. These range from public entities to local councils, environmental groups and communities. At the heart of this work, the most crucial will be the open communication and consultation with our communities and residents.

Our ambitious goal is to give citizens a space where to unwind without the need to commute by car, a space within walking distance.

As projects delivered for the people, their planning also needs to be done with the people. Hence, one of Project Green’s main values will be that of collaboration.

Where there are good projects underway, Project Green will see that they are strengthened; where localities need assistance to green their spaces, Project Green will support.

This collaboration will be based on two other values: that of delivering projects that are of good quality and sustainable. Quality in the material used; quality in the method adopted, but,above all, quality in the planning of these open spaces, gardens and pocket gardens.

We want these places to meet people’s aspirations, whether they’re using them to spend quality time with their family or friends, to enjoy a book or to exercise.

As proven by green spaces such as the Rinella Garden in Kalkara and Victor Calvagna in Mosta, focusing on green will also mean using sustainable materials to ensure sustainability. Above all, we want them accessible to all, by catering for different mobility issues and needs as well as by organising activities.

I want to see our citizens enjoying our beautiful country, with spaces that encourage walking and exercising - Miriam Dalli

Events such as Christmas in the Park and Wirt in-Natura have proven to be very successful for people to learn about the open spaces we already have on our islands. We will continue with these events, and more.

With its afforestation programme, Project Green is set to plant some 7,500 trees and plants during its first 12 months, financed by the private sector. Together, the area taken up would be equivalent to nine football grounds.

The sustainability of the open spaces will also mean that projects will not only be appealing to the eye but will also serve to strengthen the island’s biodiversity.

Project Green will demand more innovative and sustainable solutions. We expect nothing less but the best and appropriate use of funds. Our work will not stop at delivering the projects; we must ensure the maintenance of these spaces. These are long-term investments, for present and future generations to enjoy.

As minister for the environment, energy and enterprise, my commitment is to ensure our citizens lead a good quality of life. We have worked tirelessly to shield consumers from the raging energy prices and we have supported businesses during the most difficult of times.

In parallel, I want to see our citizens enjoying our beautiful country, with spaces that encourage walking and physical exercising. People should have an open space where to meet friends or where children can play in the open without danger.

While, as a government, we work every day to ensure economic stability, quality job opportunities, a sound healthcare system, social benefits and quality education, we also have to give residents a greener Malta.

Through quality work, collaboration and sustainable methods, Project Green is set to deliver just that.

Miriam Dalli is Minister for the Environment, Energy and Enterprise.