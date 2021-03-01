Health Minister Chris Fearne will testify under oath on Monday as a civil case to nullify the government’s 30-year deal to privatise three state hospitals continues in court.

Fearne was parliamentary secretary for health when the deal with Vitals Global Healthcare was signed by minister Konrad Mizzi in 2015. Vitals subsequently sold their hospitals concession to US firm Steward Health Care and the government is now said to be in talks with that company to extricate itself from the deal.

The civil court case to dismiss the deal was filed by Nationalist MP and former Opposition leader Adrian Delia.

Several other high-ranking government officials – from former prime minister Joseph Muscat to Konrad Mizzi himself – have already testified in the case.

Parallel talks with Mizzi

12.21pm Then focus turned to St Luke's. But Fearne ran into a problem.

"I realised that while I was in talks, there were parallel talks with [Konrad] Mizzi too. I wasn’t happy about that and wrote a memo about it. That memo was to be tabled on the same day that Mizzi resigned."

Have milestones been achieved?

12.19pm Fearne says that it was Projects Malta which selected the concessionaire. Once a preferred bidder [Vitals] was selected, then the health ministry “checked the service to be offered to Maltese people”.

Debono asks about project milestones. Were they achieved?

Fearne says that healthcare standards in Gozo have “greatly improved” and singles out professor Joe Zarb Adami for praise.

He then says that following the 2017 general election, he was not happy with progress on the project and demanded more scrutiny, with a focus on the medical school to be run by Barts.

'RFP made sense on paper'

12.16pm Fearne is asked whether cabinet was informed of an emphyteutical concession signed before notary Thomas Vella, which came after the MOU.

Fearne: “When there was an RFP [Request for Proposals] there was a presentation at cabinet. The RFP made sense on paper. Gozo’s healthcare system was in a pitiable state. It was bad. So heavy investment in that and St Luke’s [hospital], together with medical tourism… that idea made sense on paper.”

Was the health ministry involved?



"I personally was not," Fearne replies.

Lawyer backs witness' testimony

12.13pm Fearne recalls Mario Vella telling him that it was “not unusual” for Malta Enterprise to sign an MOU and then decide on how to proceed.

“Vella just told me that there no longer was an MOU [in place],” the minister says.

Debono tells the court that the witness’ testimony is correct. “I’m not contesting what he’s saying,” the lawyer says.

'I did not know about MOU'

12.10pm Lawyer Edward Debono starts the questioning.

From March 2014, following the resignation of Godfrey Farrugia, he [Fearne] was parliamentary secretary for health. Was he involved in the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the eventual concessionaires, Vitals Global Healthcare? Did he know about it?

Fearne: “No. I was not involved and did not even know it existed. It emerged in the media and I believe there was a parliamentary question about it.

“I had asked [Konrad] Mizzi about it. Then at a meeting with Malta Enterprise and Mario Vella, I was told that the MOU had been rescinded.

“As far as I know it was not put forward at cabinet. At least not while I was there.”

[The NAO has pointed to the MOU as a sign that there was "collusion" between the government and Vitals, and said Vitals should have been disqualified from bidding for the contract because of it].

Two boxes of documents

12.04pm Judge Francesco Depasquale notes that he received two boxes of documents concerning the case last Thursday. The documents were presented by Tourism Ministry permanent secretary Ronald Mizzi – Mizzi testified in the case last month.

The judge says that he has yet to comb through them, but at first glance it appears that nothing has been redacted from the documents.

The documents cover pages 1529 to 2076 of a file concerning the deal. They will be preserved in court for all parties to consult.

And with that done, Fearne can take the oath and begin his testimony.

Fearne takes his place

12.01pm The day's star witness is in court, at the witness stand.

Delia's lawyers, Edward and Nick Debono, are in the hall. So too is judge Francesco Depasquale.



And as we type, State Advocate Chris Soler enters the courtroom. It's all set to begin.

What happened last time round?



11.55am The last hearing in this case took place three weeks ago, on February 8.



Konrad Mizzi was that day's star witness. His testimony amounted to very little, however - the former Labour minister-turned-independent-MP refused to answer questions while under oath.



His lawyer [and former magistrate] Carol Peralta told a court that Mizzi's lips would remain sealed until he received full disclosure of magisterial inquiries he is facing.

Mizzi's former permanent secretary, Ronald Mizzi, also testified on that occasion.

