Former minister Konrad Mizzi testifies on Monday in a civil court case seeking to revoke a multi-million deal to privatise three state hospitals.

Mizzi was the politician who propelled the controversial deal forward, other witnesses have testified, and the project was kept within his remit even as his ministerial portfolio shifted.

The former minister now serves as an independent MP after he was voted out of the Labour Party last year, following Times of Malta revelations that Enemalta bought a wind farm project in Montenegro at an inflated price during his time as Energy Minister.

Vitals Global Healthcare went on to sell the hospitals concession to US company Steward Health Care. The government is now in talks with Steward to see how it can regain control of St Luke's, Karin Grech and Gozo General hospitals.

Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Live blog

Who's in court?

11.58am The court is currently hearing other cases, but participants are already filing in.

Mizzi is here, as are his lawyers, former magistrate Carol Peralta and Jean Paul Sammut. He's seated in the front bench, with each lawyer on either side of him.



State advocate Chris Soler is present.



Adrian Delia has lawyers Edward and Nick Debono with him.



Judge Francesco Depasquale will be presiding.

What happened last time round?

11.52am The case heard from another high-profile witness when it last held a session last month - former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

Muscat defended the Vitals deal, arguing that it made sense to privatise the state hospital and that nothing was signed or approved with cabinet's approval.

He also claimed that the €100m clause was included as a way to guarantee a bank’s loan without violating EU state aid rules.

Read more from Muscat's testimony last January.

Welcome

11.49am Hello and welcome to this live blog. We're at the Valletta law courts, where Adrian Delia's case to revoke the Vitals deal is to continue.

Konrad Mizzi - who missed his two previous court appointments in this case due to COVID-19 quarantine - will be testifying today. He's been spotted entering court.

We also expect to see auditor-general Charles Deguara in court. The NAO chief has been asked to present a copy of a document featuring a controversial €100m termination clause for the hospitals deal. The penalty is payable if the government prematurely ends the 30-year contract.

Edward Scicluna, who was finance minister at the time when the deal was signed, testified that he did not know about the clause until after it was signed.