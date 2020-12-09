Former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna is testifying on Wednesday in a case concerning a deal to privatise three state hospitals.

Scicluna is one of three high-profile witnesses summoned to appear on Wednesday, along with former prime minister Joseph Muscat and former minister Konrad Mizzi.

Muscat has however obtained permission to testify on another occasion, as he is abroad.

Vitals Global Healthcare was given a multi-million, 30-year concession to run St Luke's, Karin Grech and Gozo General hospitals in 2015. The company, which had no track record in the medical sector and whose ownership structure is opaque, sold its concession to US healthcare giant Steward Global Health Care in 2018.

A court has ruled that there are grounds for an inquiry into the role Scicluna and his former ministerial colleagues Konrad Mizzi and Chris Cardona played in the deal.

Separately, a civil court is hearing a case brought by Nationalist MP Adrian Delia seeking to have the privatisation deal nullified and the three hospitals returned to the state. Delia was Opposition leader at the time.

Wednesday's hearing concerns the case filed by Delia.

Live blog

Projects Malta had no say in evaluation criteria

12.34pm Said says all members of the evaluation committee were chosen by Mizzi’s ministry and the evaluation report went straight to the minister.



The choice was not made by Projects Malta, he says, and the agency never told the evaluation committee what to focus on or ignore. The committee reported to the negotiating team.

The witness is asked about Projects Malta's involvement after the negotiation and evaluation stage. He says he was no longer with the agency at that stage and had been succeeded by William Wait.

[Wait testified in this case last month]

That's all from Said, who is done testifying.

Sheen of respectability

12.31pm Said says Projects Malta was appointed to publish the RFP, which prompts lawyer Edward Debono to ask whether the agency was used to give the plans a veneer of respectability.



Said says Projects Malta paid legal consultants to work on the RFP, as it did not have the necessary specialisation in-house.

Projects Malta CEO had no idea about MOU

12.29pm Said says he did not know of the 2014 MOU with Vitals and only got to know of negotiations through public sources.



He’s asked if he was suprised to find out about them.



“Yes,” he replies.



Projects Malta was not involved in drafting the RFP, he says, which reached Projects Malta done and dusted.



“Aaron Mifsud Bonnici told me that had started before Projects Malta came into being,” he says.



Said reads an email from Mifsud Bonnici, dated May 30, 2015, to that effect.

Former Projects Malta CEO testifies

12.26pm With Joseph Muscat abroad and Konrad Mizzi at home in quarantine, the judges move on to other witnesses.



First up is Adrian Said, who served as Projects Malta CEO until 2015.

Konrad Mizzi has COVID symptoms

12.24pm Konrad Mizzi has also been summoned to appear, but has told the court he has COVID-19 symptoms and is in quarantine as he waits for test results.



He’s just submitted an application asking to postpone his testimony to a later date.



“He’s caught it just as we’ve started this case,” someone remarks.

Edward Scicluna ends testimony

12.21pm That’s all from Edward Scicluna for today.

No talk about €100m

12.20pm Scicluna is pressed about the €100m clause in the deal.



He says he does not recall discussion about it and cannot remember how or where he first heard of it.



“I leave it up to my people, and as far as I know they did not flag it,” he says.



Delia: How is it possible that there was not even a single meeting with the prime minister to check about that €100m contingent liability? Did it raise a single red flag?



The judge stops all parties. He says he will not allow any further questions about this €100m side letter until he has seen the agreement himself.



“Who has this side letter? Who signed it?” judge Depasquale asks.



Scicluna pleads ignorance.



“Unless my staff flag it to me, I would not know. I don’t recall an issue concerning €100m.”

A €10m rejection

12.12pm Scicluna mentions, in passing, that his ministry had refused a request for an additional €10m to be pumped into the project.

A 'new chapter'?

12.10pm Scicluna says that Steward’s entry into the scene heralded a “new chapter in the truest sense of the word”.

Delia is unimpressed: “Three years have passed since that new chapter. Has there been any improvement at St Luke’s? Was one euro invested?”



Scicluna says he has no inside knowledge into progress.



“I don’t know. I know that [Health Minister Chris] Fearne is monitoring the contract."

No cause for suspicion

12.05pm Scicluna says he gave more details about the PPP in his Budget 2016 speech, given on October 12, 2015. That note was sent to him by the Health Ministry. At the time, Konrad Mizzi was Health Minister.



Scicluna says the slide presentation at Castille [which he cited earlier in his testimony] was given on March 21, 2016.

“They told us that negotiations were ongoing. Not what they were negotiating.”



Scicluna recalls plenty of lawyers and consultants being involved in the deal and says he had no reason to doubt that things were not being done well.

Net costs

12pm Scicluna says that at the time, the concession foresaw a €30 million annual payment. As of next year, that should go up to €49 million.



He says that expenses in 2014/15, when there was no PPP in place, have to be compared to what is being paid net of taxes now.



“We pay much more, but salaries are refunded and so we calculate the net payments,” he says.

"Money covers nurses, doctors, medicines etcetera," he says.

"We’re not exactly at par, but what we were told was that we would not fork out more than we were doing before."

Ignorance is bliss

11.57am Scicluna again tells the defence team that the finance ministry did not enter into the merits of MOUs signed by Malta Enterprise, and that this one was no different.



“It didn’t raise eyebrows and we didn’t expect to have copy of it,” he says.



“Nothing can raise your eyebrows if you don’t know about it,” Delia quips in reply.

The birth of an idea

11.53am Adrian Delia asks the former minister when the idea of privatising three state hospitals was first formulated.



Scicluna: The idea was built step-by-step. On November 17, 2014 I had read out a budget speech which mentioned St Luke’s [hospital].



Scicluna goes over his papers and reads out from the relevant section of his speech. It mentioned plans for a public-private partnership and masterplan for the hospital.



Delia notes that the MOU with Vitals was signed one month before Scicluna gave that speech. He shows the witness the MOU, dated October 10, 2014.



Delia: Who signed that document?



Scicluna: There are many signatures here, but there is also [Chris] Cardona’s.



Delia: Not the health minister’s. Had Cardona sent you a minute [about this]?



Scicluna: No.



Delia: Was Gozo hospital functioning at the time?



Scicluna: Yes.



Delia: Were there plans for it at the time?



Scicluna: There were plans in the electoral manifesto in 2012. You can check.

Minutes from cabinet

11.45am Scicluna says there is disquiet within the Health Ministry about the arrangement, but adds that this is his opinion, not fact.



Debono: After this lawsuit began, Konrad Mizzi signed a €100m obligation. This was not part of the original concession. Wasn’t your ministry informed about it?”



Scicluna: “The permanent secretary receives a minute from cabinet about something approved that concerns finance. That’s how it’s done.”



Debono asks whether there was any such minute from cabinet.



Scicluna: I have no information about that. I don’t recall. There was definitely no cabinet paper, perhaps it was mentioned verbally.

Mizzi's side letter

11.41am Scicluna recalls urgently asking the prime minister, in June or July of 2016, for a copy of the agreements.

“Konrad Mizzi replied, telling that the agreements would be handed over to his permanent secretary.”

Debono asks about a side letter signed by Konrad Mizzi about that €100 million. The judge interjects.

“I still don’t have a copy of that side letter. I just read about it on the media.”

Scicluna says he did not see that side letter.

“I cannot say anything about something I did not see,” he says.

Scicluna says that while the MOU was approved by cabinet, his ministry had insisted that no money would be handed over unless the agreement was altered and they saw that black on white.

'Deal was already signed when we saw it'

11.35am Debono: "When Konrad Mizzi agreed to a €100m clause even if the government lost this case, what was the Finance Minister’s position?"

Scicluna: "The answer is in the question. The agreement was already signed when the presentation was given at Castille. We got to know afterwards."

"We wanted to have it in hand to check it, clause by clause. But we didn’t get it. We did not have them when they had already been signed."

Ask the Health Minister

11.32am Lawyer Edward Debono asks about plans for 450 hospital beds at Gozo hospital, to be used for medical tourism, and which has so far not materialised. Did cabinet do anything to take back this property?

Scicluna: “Since this is a service concession under the Health Ministry, it’s not the competence of [the] Finance [Ministry]. It’s not that we are shirking.”

The former minister says the decision was always to give the concessionaire breathing room [nifs].



Debono: Ground rent is still ongoing, can’t the government pull the rug on the deal?



Scicluna: The issue was overtaken by new events. The new concessionaire [Steward] will hopefully put the house in order. No other piecemeal developments, no more delays.



Debono: But they did not deliver either, even when it came to the two other hospitals. Don’t you feel they should deliver?



Scicluna: As Finance Minister, the [financial] sum must be clear and approved. But it is up to the Health Minister to see that the agreement is being respected.

"I'm not trying to pass the buck," he adds.

A fait accompli

11.27am Scicluna is asked whether cabinet was informed about a temporary emphyteusis on a property linked to St Luke’s.



He says he cannot exclude that cabinet was told, but that he saw no paperwork and does not recall any.



“So you saw concession first time when it was fait accompli?”



Scicluna: “Yes. The service concession was somewhat risky. In theory it’s a win-win situation, as are all service concessions with private entities”.

St Luke's hospital, one of three facilities given to the private sector as part of the deal.

Konrad Mizzi's ministry presents

11.25am Scicluna recalls being given a presentation about the project in March 2016.



“We were given an outline of the project concept by Konrad Mizzi’s ministry. But they did not give us the impression that expenses would be more or less those paid to Vitals,” he says.



“The bottom line was that published in the budget estimates that November/December. €16 million.”

Presenting to cabinet

11.23am Following the MOU and the RFP, a tender was issued and a bidder selected. Was this put to cabinet?



The former minister says many things were discussed and that there was a memo sent out to approve the setup of an appeals board, which was needed “urgently” after the RFP.



He says cabinet was informed of the winning bidder.



Scicluna is asked whether this was presented as a fait accompli.



“We did not get into it,” he says. “At the time, there were no regulations for service concessions. I introduced those afterwards. Today, many things are done by service concession. It was not so before that.”

Projects Malta and Malta Enterprise

11.18am Scicluna confirms that the Request for Proposals was issued by Projects Malta. He says the entity did not fall under his portfolio, or that of Cardona, but was instead Konrad Mizzi’s responsibility.

“Malta Enterprise had many such agreements and we would not interfere. It does not raise eyebrows,” he says.

Malta Enterprise was Chris Cardona’s responsibility, he says.

Understanding the MOU

11.16am Note: The MOU in question was signed six months before a call for proposals was ever issued. Times of Malta had revealed that back in January 2018.

'I did not know about MOU'

11.13am Scicluna is asked about a memorandum of understanding which was signed, on the government's side, by former economy minister Chris Cardona.

He says he did not know about it.

"I wasn't informed," Scicluna says.

Was cabinet informed?

"From what I know, in November 2014 I had said in my budget speech that there were plans to rehabilitate St Luke’s [hospital]. That MOU concerned the Gozo hospital, which was not mentioned in the budget.

"As a member of cabinet, it was not on the books. And there was no request for approval," he says.

Edward Scicluna testifies

11.11am Scicluna is called into the courtroom and takes the witness stand.

Joseph Muscat is abroad

11.05am The court crier calls out Joseph Muscat's name, but there is no sign of the former prime minister. And with good reason: judge Francesco Depasquale tells the court that Muscat filed an application on December 3 to inform the court that he would be abroad today.

He will testify another time.



Still no word about the third man summoned, Konrad Mizzi.

Welcome

10.55am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. A court will today continue to hear a case seeking to erase the controversial hospitals privatisation deal.

Edward Scicluna, who quit politics last month and is due to become Central Bank governor in January, is in the law courts, waiting to be summoned.