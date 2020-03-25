Business owners whose trade has been shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic were on Tuesday promised substantially more financial aid to weather the crisis, as Malta's confirmed number of COVID-19 cases reached 110.

Follow events with our live blog. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Live updates

Around the world

8.25am In the USA, the senate and the White House have agreed on the terms of a $2 trillion financial aid package that is based on a system of direct payments and unemployment benefits for individuals.

News of the agreement sent markets soaring, with Wall Street posting its best performance in nearly 90 years.

African nations are stepping up their response to the coronavirus pandemic. South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal and Ivory Coasts have all ordered lockdowns or declared national emergencies, with the army roped in to enforce the orders.



Hubei province in China has lifted travel restrictions as of today, meaning more than 50 million people can now leave the province and travel elsewhere if they are healthy. The only exception is Wuhan: travel restrictions there will end on April 8.



India’s 1.3 billion people have started their 21 days of “total lockdown”. Under the order, people could face up to two years in jail and an unspecified financial penalty if they flout the rules.

Ministers to give up one month's salary

8.07am After Prime Minister Robert Abela said yesterday evening that he would be forfeiting one month's salary as a sign of solidarity, two of his ministers have said they will follow suit.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli have both said that they will do likewise.

Will we see other ministers make similar announcements throughout the day?

Welcome

8am Good morning, and welcome to this live blog. We'll be bringing you coronavirus-related updates from Malta and the wider world throughout the day. Send us your story tips, ideas or suggestions on newsroom@timesofmalta.com.