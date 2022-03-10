This is the 18th day of the electoral campaign. As we have been doing in the past few days, we will continue giving you live updates of campaign events as they happen in our live blog.

Another debate... this time among women candidates

10.51am Another debate will be taking place today, among women candidates. The debate, organised by BPW Valletta, will start at 2.30pm and will last one hour 30 minutes. Taking part will be Cressida Galea and Rebecca Buttigieg for the Labour Party, Eve Borg Bonello and Francine Farrugia for the Nationalist Party and Melissa Bagley from the ADPD.

The event, at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta' Qali, is expected to be broadcast live on Facebook.

Broadcasting Authority broadcasts

10.16am The Broadcasting Authority said four independent candidates will be interviewed on the national station on Saturday. They are Noel Apap, Nazzareno Bonnici, Arnold Cassola and Jane Chircop.

The BA said the candidates will be interviewed on their proposals for the election. It will be broadcast on TVM and Radio Malta at 8.45pm.

Ukraine war impact bigger than COVID - minister

9.40am Finance Minister Clyde Caruana says he is more worried about the economic impact of the Ukraine war than COVID-19.

Speaking during a debate at the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Caruana said the Ukraine war is taking over the election campaign. And his warnings are stark:

“This is not just a war with bombs, but it is an economic war and its impact will not be small. We have to do whatever it takes to save our economy,” he said.

"We have to do whatever it takes to save our economy. I am aware of the massive hit caused by the war. €200 million was allocated in the Budget because of COVID. In one week, we are estimating that the war will cost us €200 million and we have to double that.

"The increases are happening in a way that has never happened before. I am not saying this to scare people. We are monitoring the situation because it is a serious one."

However, the minister pledged that utility bills and fuel prices will remain unchanged throughout this year.

We'll bring you a full report soon. Meanwhile, watch the event live here:

Cassola to do it his way

9.15am Arnold Cassola expressed frustration on Facebook that he has not been invited to today's university debate.

"It is sad that the KSU has succumbed to the usual crap logic of giving a strong voice only to the ones in power... No worries: tune into my Facebook page between 12.15 and 13.15 today. I will also be taking part in the debate. My way," he said.

Green party warns Marsascala residents

9.05am In another statement, ADPD said it appears that PL donors are behind the "massive" expansion of a petrol station in Marsascala.

Approval has been given for the expansion of a fuel station which will double in size. In 2019, residents had raised objections to the station expansion across the road from the Family Park, a favourite area of relaxation for people in the south.

The Environment and Planning Tribunal approved an additional 1,200 square metres of agricultural land to include an enlarged retail outlet, larger offices, four large garages, including a VRT centre, panel beating and mechanic services as well as a larger area next to a previously approved car wash.

Both the Planning Authority as well as ERA had objected to this expansion. Read more here.

ADPD to boycott Broadcasting Authority debates

9am ADPD has written to the Broadcasting Authority saying it will not be taking part in the political broadcasts.

In a letter to the authority, it pointed out that the schedule favoured the big parties which devoured nearly all the time on the national station, when they had their own stations which were not accessible to others.

In view of this, it felt it would be useless to accept the BA’s invitation, it said.

PL Żabbar tent removed

8.45am Residents of Żabbar have alerted us that the Labour Party has finally dismantled a tent in Mediatrix Place, which has been blamed for causing traffic chaos.

They said the tent, which was used to host a party activity, was blocking a main road artery of the town and the main route to and from Xgħajra, providing an obstacle even for buses.

How many passports did Abela sell to Russians? - Cassola

8.35am Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has issued a statement asking the Prime Minister to come clean about the sale of Maltese citizenship.

He refers to this article in Times of Malta and asks why the silence from Maltese politicians who sold Maltese citizenship, maybe even to Russians. These included Robert Abela's law firm, he notes.

"How many citizenships did the Prime Minister sell to Russian oligarchs?" Cassola asks.

Leaders' debate

8.30am Good morning and welcome to our live blog.

For the first time in the electoral campaign, Prime Minister Robert Abela and Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech will be going head-to-head in a live debate at the university.

We will be giving you a live stream of the debate later and will also be blogging on it here. The debate will be held at Sir Temi Zammit Hall.

Some 550 people are expected to attend.

Read all you need to know about the debate here.