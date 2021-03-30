Partners and top employees at auditing firm Nexia BT will appear in court on Tuesday as the compilation of evidence against them continues.

Nexia BT managing partner Brian Tonna and his colleagues Karl Cini, Manuel Castagna and Katrin Bondin Carter stand accused of money laundering, among other charges, with prosecutors telling the court last week how the accused created backdated invoices, evaded tax and provided “not credible” explanations to investigators’ questions.

The four were among 11 people arrested two weeks ago as part of an ongoing investigation. Former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri was among them.

Earlier in the morning, magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech denied bail to Schembri, his business partner Malcolm Scerri and financial controller Robert Zammit.

She however agreed to allow Schembri's father Alfio out of prison. The older Schembri is also facing criminal charges, although prosecutors on Monday conceded that they believe his role to have been less pronounced than that of the others.

Proceedings against Tonna and the other Nexia BT accused are due to begin at 10.30am.



Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Live blog

While you wait

9.40am Proceedings in the case against the Nexia BT defendants are due to begin at 10.30am. While you wait, catch up on the evidence prosecutors say they have against them. Their case was presented to the court last week.

Degiorgios in court

9.25am Meanwhile, Degiorgio brothers Alfred and George are in court this morning, after their lawyer William Cuschieri filed an application regarding testimony given by state witnesses Melvin Theuma and Vince Muscat.



But Cuschieri is indisposed, so their application will have to be put off by a week. Judge Edwina Grima will decide on their application on Wednesday, April 7 at 9am. The Degiorgios will be returned to Corradino Correctional Facility with nothing accomplished.



Reminder: The Degiorgio brothers stand accused of murdering journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. They have both filed requests for presidential pardons, saying they can provide information about the murder and other major crimes, including politicians’ involvement in them.

Stay put

9.11am This case is wrapped up for today, but the day’s proceedings are far from over. Within an hour, the magistrate will have a new set of defendants in the dock – Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna, Karl Cini, Manuel Castagna and Katrin Bondin Carter.



We’ll be live blogging those proceedings too.

Following court hearing on April 9

9.07am Following April 5, the court will then convene again that Friday, April 9. Defence lawyer Edward Gatt tells the court that he expects his clients to be bailed after that Friday hearing.



As an aside - Schembri looked especially sullen as he entered court this morning. Did he have an inkling of what the court was going to decree?

Case adjourned to April 5

9.02am The magistrate says she is sure prosecutors will work diligently to conclude their investigations.

The case is adjourned to next Monday, April 5. The magistrate says she will give a decision on whether there is enough evidence to move the case forward - what in legal jargon is known as 'prima facie' - by April 20.

Defence was sensitive testimony out of the way

9am Defence lawyer Edward Gatt would like prosecutors to present any witnesses they deem to be sensitive during the next sitting.



It is the prosecution’s prerogative to decide how and when to present witnesses in a case, and Gatt acknowledges that. But he is keen to get the most

complicated testimonies out of the way, in the hope of getting his clients bail.



The magistrate replies: her concerns mostly concern the fact that police investigations are ongoing, she says.

Alfio Schembri bail conditions

8.55am Meanwhile, the magistrate instructs Alfio Schembri to deposit his passport, ID card and driver’s licence with the court and tells him he must live at his Cospicua home, not approach the coast and sign a bail book at the Cospicua police station daily.



He will have to put up a €20,000 deposit and €50,000 guarantee for bail.

Bail denied "at this stage"

8.53am The magistrate makes it clear that she is denying the men bail at this stage – she emphasises “this”.



She urges the prosecution to wrap up its investigations as quickly as possible.

Keith Schembri denied bail

8.51am Keith Schembri, Malcolm Scerri and Robert Zammit are denied bail.

Alfio Schembri is granted bail. Alfio shakes his head in disapproval as the magistrate continues with her decree.

Court concerned about forged document charges

8.49am The magistrate says that defence lawyers are right to argue that the accused are innocent until proven guilty.



But being freed from arrest is not automatic and the allegations that Schembri forged documents “does not give the court the peace of mind it needs”.



Quoting from the European Court of Human Rights, the magistrate says that not all strands of crime have been intercepted yet and there is a real danger of interfering with ongoing investigations. Third parties who may be involved have not yet been identified or charged.

Arguments for and against bail

8.45am The magistrate runs through the defence’s arguments in favour of bail: the accused had long been on police bail, their assets are frozen, they are not at risk of absconding.



She runs through the prosecution’s arguments: the charges are very serious, the men are accused of criminal association, investigations are ongoing and others who may be involved have yet to be charged.

Court in session



8.43am The magistrate walks in and proceedings can begin.

Schembri in court



8.40am The accused are led into court. Schembri and Scerri speak to one of their lawyers, Edward Gatt. Other members of their legal team - Mark Vassallo, Ishmael Psaila and Sean Zammit - are also here.

The case against the Nexia BT accused



8.25am The case against the Nexia BT four – that’s Tonna, Cini, Castagna and Bondin Carter – began last week, with prosecutors outlining their case against the suspects.



Among other things, they said that:



• Tonna’s claims that €100,000 in transfers to Keith Schembri were repayment for a loan were “not credible”.

• Bondin Carter and Cini created backdated documents including a loan agreement to "mislead investigations".

• Police found evidence of false accounting and tax evasion with the way a Tonna-owned company called Willerby received funds linked to Malta's passport scheme.

• Tonna had more than €642,000 in various banks and companies, showing that claims he needed a loan from Schembri did not make sense.

• Nexia BT staff were given 'top-up' payments by cash that did not appear in any of the company's accounts.

Read our full report about last week's court hearing.

Welcome

8.23am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We're in Valletta for what is likely to be another busy day at the law courts. Today's proceedings will be held in hall 22.