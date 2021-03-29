Keith Schembri returns to court on Monday as the criminal case against him on charges of corruption, money laundering, falsifying documents and perjury continues.



Schembri, who served as chief of staff to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, faces charges alongside his father Alfio, business partner Malcolm Scerri and financial controller Robert Zammit.

RELATED STORIES These are the crimes Keith Schembri is accused of

Police pressed charges after two separate magisterial inquiries into allegations of wrongdoing by Schembri both found indications that crimes had been committed and recommended prosecutions.

The case against the four men began last week, when a court heard police inspectors testify that they had traced transactions totalling millions of dollars to accounts belonging to Schembri, Scerri and two former executives at printing company Progress Press.

Inspectors said they believed Schembri had paid around US$5.5 million in backhanders as part of deals for his company, Kasco, to sell printing machines to the company. They described it as a “clear case of bribery to buy machines from Kasco.”



Progress Press is owned by Times of Malta’s parent company.

Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Live blog

Arresting Alfio Schembri

1.58pm Police inspector TonJoe Farrugia is the next witness.

Farrugia was the officer who arrested Keith Schembri's father, Alfio. He identifies the accused as the white-haired man seated in the dock next to Keith Schembri.

Farrugia tells the court he confiscated Alfio Schembri mobile phone and then proceeded to search his home in Cospicua at around 6am. He found €11,000 in cash, split into three bundles, in the living room. Farrugia says police were told the money had been inherited.



Officers also seized seven old mobile phones, several pen drives and hard drives, a laptop, a PC and two iPads. They also found some documents related to Kasco Ltd.

Officers also searched another property held in Schembri’s name in Marsascala, but found nothing of note there.

€250,000 to individuals

1.56pm The money wasn't always moved around to companies: around €250,000 was transferred to individuals.



That’s all from officer Schembri, who presents a detailed report into the transactions as evidence and walks off the witness stand.



Defence lawyers reserve cross-examination to a later stage.

44 transactions totalling €600,000

1.53pm The officer presents invoices that pertain to a number of transactions between offshore companies.



In total, the police analysed a total of 44 transactions out of the BTI account between 2015 and 2016, totalling around €600,000. They included payments to Schembri's company Kasco Ltd. and other related firms.

A sea of transactions

1.49pm The witness is rattling off a list of companies, transactions and bank accounts that they believe relate to the criminal enterprise the four men in the dock stand accused of.



But he's speaking very quickly and there are just too many names and sums to list or explain.

Follow the money

1.44pm The officer continues:



In August 2015, this client account had 22 transactions, amounting to €600,000. These included a cheque from Colson Services Limited, owned by Keith Schembri and registered in the British Virgin Islands, which came via another BVI company.



The witness details other transactions into the account, including some marked with the initials ‘KS’.

Others were identified as originating from a Gibraltar company owned by Schembri (Malmos), and there were also transactions marked ‘Loft’ – a company owned by Schembri’s wife.

Some of this money made its way into a BOV account via a trust, the witness says.

BTI Management Ltd.

1.40pm The officer says he personally analysed BTI Management Ltd’s bank account. It was first named BTI Financial Ltd, in 2010, and eventually changed name. (The company is led by Brian Tonna, who is being charged with similar crimes separately).



It held seven accounts with Bank of Valletta which were opened between April 2012 and August 2015, as well as six credit card accounts.



The police were tasked by the inquiring magistrate with establishing the provenance of funds.



Nexia BT directors Brian Tonna, Karl Cini and Manuel Castagna held an account that was identified as a client account, the witness says.

Taskforce investigated suspects' finances

1.34pm The witness tells the court that he is a manager at the FCID, running a taskforce on financial statements that started working last year.



The taskforce's job was to review bank statements, stocks and other investments held by the group of people under investigation.

Financial crimes officer to testify

1.32pm Today’s court session will end at 4pm, the magistrate informs all parties. It will be Schembri’s only court appearance this week.



Police officer Emmanuel Schembri, who works at the FCID, is the first witness to testify.

Court in session

1.29pm The fourth man facing charges, Robert Zammit, has joined the other three. He is now also in court.

Magistrate Frendo Dimech also enters the courtroom and begins proceedings.

Schembri in court

1.27pm Three of the accused men – Keith Schembri, his father Alfio and business partner Malcolm Scerri – are led into the courtroom.



Schembri, wearing spectacles and a black face mask, confers with his lawyers.

Prosecutors in court

1.25pm The prosecution is being led by Elaine Mercieca Rizzo from the attorney general’s office and Joseph Xerri from the police’s financial crimes investigation department. Both are in court.

Xerri, who testified last Friday, is likely to be called to the witness stand once again today.

Posting bail

1.21pm If Schembri is granted bail, it will be set against a deposit and guarantee that will run into tens of thousands of euro. Schembri’s assets are currently all frozen, on the back of a court order imposed on him and his companies last September.



That means Schembri will need a benefactor to step in and post bail for him, if a court grants it, or else apply for a court to give him temporary access to his funds.

Bail or not

1.14pm Apart from hearing the cross-examination of two police inspectors, the court will also be deciding whether the accused men will be allowed to go home.



Schembri and his co-accused have been in jail for more than one week now, after a magistrate refused to grant them bail following their arraignment.



The court was due to decide on a second request for bail last Friday. But that decision was put off to today at the request of Schembri’s lawyers, who said they first wanted to make submissions related to today’s hearing.

Schembri's CCF home

1.09pm Schembri and his co-accused were originally being held in Corradino Correctional Facility’s division 6: one of the oldest parts of the Victorian building that houses prison and one that has in the past been used to detain unruly inmates.



Division 6 is now being used as a COVID-19 quarantine wing for incoming prisoners.



Sources tell us that Schembri and his associates have now been moved out of there, to division 14 – one of CCF’s newer wings.



Yorgen Fenech, for those of you wondering, is being held in division 16. That's another of the prison's newer sections.

Malta's prison - Corradino Correction Facility.

Another big case

1.02pm Magistrate Dontatello Frendo is presiding over the case against Schembri. She’s having a busy start to the week – the magistrate is currently presiding over the compilation of evidence in the case against alleged fuel smuggler Darren Debono.



A court heard this morning how Debono’s auditor, Chris Baldacchino, allegedly laundering his illicit funds.



Read more about that case.

Accused in court

12.55pm A police van transporting the accused men pulled into a garage at the back of the law courts a few minutes ago.

The case will be heard in the building's largest courtroom - hall 22. It's still empty at this stage, save for Schembri's four-man legal team, made up of Edward Gatt, Mark Vassallo, Ishmael Psaila and Sean Zammit.

The accused men are brought to the Valletta law court on Monday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Cross-examination expected

12.50pm The court heard testimony from two police inspectors last week and we expect those two witnesses to return to the stand today, to face questions from Schembri's defence team.

Welcome

12.45pm Hello and welcome to this live blog. We're at the Valletta law courts, where the case against former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri is to continue.