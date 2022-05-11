Prosecutors are expected to begin presenting evidence against More supermarket boss Ryan Schembri on Wednesday.

The compilation of evidence against Schembri is scheduled to begin shortly after 9 am.

The owner of the defunct More supermarket chain was extradited from Scotland and brought to Malta last month to face charges of fraud and money laundering estimated to be in the tens of millions of euros.

He is pleading not guilty to the charges.

Adrian Agius tal Maksar and huge debts

10.06 am The inspector tells the court about the involvement of alleged organised criminal Adrian Agius known as tal Maksar.

(You can read a Times of Malta and MaltaToday joint investigation into the Maksar crime gang here.)

The court is told that Agius was in business with Schembri and brought in huge sums of investment from third parties.

Agius claimed he was left to pick up the pieces when Schembri fled and had to hand over property and cars to settle creditors’ claims

Agius claims the amounts due ranged from €2.4 million to €3.4million and another claim of a further €3million.

Escape by catamaran and flights around the world

10 am Inspector Scerri tells the court that police had spoken to Schembri’s wife who gave them details of how they fled the country.

She claimed that one September day, Schembri had told her to pack up her things because they were leaving the next day.

She said that he seemed “scared and worked up”.

They drove their Mercedes to the catamaran and went to Sicily, and from there caught flights to Amsterdam.

They then went on to Dubai, flying to Australia and back to Dubai in quick succession.

Schembri travelled with his wife and son and paid for everything in cash.

He left his car at the Catania airport with his father sending a tow truck to collect it to sell it. The car had been registered in Schembri’s mother’s name.

More than €1million on cooling system

9.55 am The list of complaints against Schembri is getting even longer.

Inspector Scerri says yet another complaint, this time by Christian Delia, was also made in court.

He was allegedly lured in to invest in the supermarket cooling system, forking out more than €1 million.

The court is told that Delia had originally given Schembri two cheques, representing an initial investment of €780,000.

But Schembri would allegedly meet Delia with hefty sums of cash in hand, claiming they were profits.

He would then convince Delia to reinvest those sums rather than take them as repayment. This led to Schembri’s debts ballooning even further.

International arrest warrant leads to list of creditors

9.50 am Inspector Scerri tells the court that while an international arrest warrant for Schembri was being prepared, he came across another criminal complaint by a certain Steve Delia.

Delia had handed €115,000 to Schembri part in cash and part in cheques.

Schembri had allegedly paid him back €109,000 through a Banif bank cheque in June 2014 but this had bounced.

A complaint was filed in court in October 2014 and then the police found another complaint was made by Etienne Cassar.

This complaint alleged that Schembri was acting behind his back, in the name of their company Cassar and Schembri.

Yet another creditor, Ian Azzopardi, claimed he had handed Schembri €100,000 and €50,000.

Schembri had signed two bills of exchange on these sums but those were worthless because “there just wasn’t any money”, the court is told.

No products or property

9.45 am Casha claimed with police that when creditors started calling for payment, he found that all products held as stock was hit by debts and the company did not even own any brick and mortar property.

‘All he left me was the More shop sign’

9.38 am The inspector says that Casha had told the police that he and Schembri had visited an auditing firm with Schembri giving a presentation on the company’s turnover and accounts.

Schembri managed to convince auditors, Casha claimed.

But when Schembri fled Malta, Casha was faced with a list of angry creditors.

According to Casha, all that Schembri left him was “the More shop sign”.

Handwritten diary notes and 'fictitious' invoices

9.32 am Casha said that he would write "diary notes" whenever he met with Schembri.

Casha handed these handwritten notes to the police along with invoices Schembri had given him, purportedly from foreign companies.

According to Casha those invoices were fictitious.

Some of the products in these invoices would come to Malta but not the more expensive ones, Casha told the police.

The inspector says that Casha claimed to have seen some consignments of cheap water but other products like expensive wines and spirits had never materialized.

A meeting in Libya

9.29 am The court is told that Casha and Schembri had met in Libya and agreed to team up in the meat and food importation business.

They were joined by a certain Mohammed who had a company called “Copacobana”.

Casha had handed over corporate documents to the police which the inspector presents to the court.

The papers focus on food, drinks and other products they were to import and sell in Malta.

These were labelled by Schembri as “Sorriso”.

Schembri subject of ‘blue notice’

9.21 am Inspector Scerri presents two of Casha's complaints and a copy of a commercial agreement.

In June 2013 Casha had stepped in as a guarantor for a third party Adrian Zammit who had handed over €2million to Schembri in the form of cheques for a meat imports business venture.

The inspector also spoke to Schembri’s employees who confirmed that their former boss would direct them to deposit these cheques.

Casha had also stood in for another creditor, the court is told.

After Casha’s complaints, the police issued what is known as a blue notice against Schembri.

A blue notice is used to alert investigators of a person’s movements overseas.

‘Millions in fraud’

9.15 am Inspector Scerri takes the witness stand first.

He says that in November 2020 he took over the case and was handed a file with three complaints by Darren Casha.

Casha had claimed that Schembri had committed fraud to the tune of millions of Euros.

Background: Casha had taken over the sinking chain, and claimed in a 2016 judicial protest that Schembri had fooled him into making the investment and that the accounts he had been shown were “mistaken and far from the truth”.

Schembri enters a packed hall

9.10 am Schembri is escorted into the courtroom by armed guards. He is in a grey chequered suit, white shirt and red tie.

The hall is getting crowded as other lawyers interested in the case cram their way in.

They include lawyer Ian Vella Galea for Christian and Steve Delia who are parte civile in the case, and lawyer Alex Miruzzi for Thomas Gravina, who is also claiming be an injured party.

Who are the main players?

9.05 am Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech will be presiding over the compilation.

The prosecution will be led by police inspector Anthony Scerri of the Financial Crimes Investigation Department and lawyer from the Attorney General’s office Karl Muscat.

Roberto Montalto is appearing for the defence.