The compilation of evidence against three men charged with sparking the device which killed Daphne Caruana Galizia continues on Friday after a four-month absence.

Self-confessed murder middleman Melvin Theuma is again expected to be cross examined, a day after a marathon compilation of evidence session against Yorgen Fenech, the man who is charged with ordering the assassination.

Alfred Degiorgio, known as il-Fulu, his brother George, known as Ic-Ciniz, and Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, have been charged with sparking the bomb which killed the journalist in October 2017.

Never spoke to Keith about murder

10.30am Arnaud asks Theuma how he had associated the promise of one million euros with Keith Schembri.

"It was because of Kenneth who worked at OPM and afterwards Yorgen Fenech confirmed it. But let me repeat, I never spoke to Keith Schembri about Daphne, or the murder."

Arnaud asks how he was aware that the former OPM chief of staff lived in Mellieħa.

"I once drove Yorgen to his house. But I don’t know exactly where he lives because it was only that once that I went there," Theuma replies.

Melvin Theuma entering court on Thursday. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

'I felt Keith Schembri was in it too'

10.25am Theuma says he ended up depressed as he felt his involvement in the crime was about to be uncovered.

"I was sure they wanted to get rid of me, and I felt Keith Schembri was in it too."

Inspector Arnaud asks if he spotted anything suspicious.

Theuma replies: "I once spotted a person hovering close to my car. I snapped a photo and passed it on to Yorgen to check who the stranger was."

The Degiorgio brothers laugh in court.

Yorgen 'stood to benefit'

10.20am Theuma says Fenech and former OPM security detail Kenneth Camilleri had mentioned lawyer Arthur Azzopardi who was assisting il-Koħħu to tell all.

That to Theuma was “a betrayal”

"How could il-Koħħu spill the beans if I never had anything to do with him? I only dealt with Degiorgio," Theuma says.

The middleman says he always thought that Keith Schembri had been involved in the crime, especially after Kenneth Camilleri was sent with a message on the alleged hitmen's bail.

"Yorgen Fenech would stand to benefit if I was eliminated. I never mentioned Yorgen with the hitmen. They only knew me," Theuma says.

In one of those messages, Fenech had told him to go to tal-Maksar where bomb was allegedly manufactured.

First recording played

10.05am Theuma takes the oath. We're hearing the first recording, which was done in a car. He says he had collected Yorgen Fenech and his children from the airport after watching a football match.

He cannot recall the date but it was definitely after il-Koħħu had started spilling the beans on the murder plot.

That was when Theuma decided to start making the recordings.

We're off

9.45am IT court expert Keith Cutajar is the first to testify. He was asked to make copy of recordings in inquiry done by Magistrate Vella. Two of the tapes are still in Europol's possession, he says.

Data has been extracted on an external drive. He made a table of each of the 257 audio files. He says that some of the recordings are not clear.

Lawyer Kathleen Grima, appearing for Melvin Theuma, requests a copy for her client. Defence lawyer, William Cuschieri objects, pointing out that Theuma is just a witness so far.

The teams

Lawyer William Cuschieri is defence to the Degiorgios. Muscat is assisted by lawyer Marc Sant. Lawyer Jason Azzopardi is appearing parte civile.

Prosecutin is led by inspector Keith Arnaud.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is presiding.