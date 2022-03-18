Friday is day 26 of the general election campaign. We will be reporting the day's political events as they happen.

ADPD jogs people's memory of its proposals

11am ADPD has published a document with salient points from its manifesto, reminding the electorate of its "realistic proposals".

These are some of its proposals, with more details here:

A full-time Parliament.

Party donations limit of €25,000 is decreased to €5,000.

Constitutional mechanism ensuring gender balance applies to all parties.

President elected by electoral college composed of MPs and local council representatives.

Removal of article 2 of the Constitution regarding religion.

Constitutional protection to safeguard the environment.

Bays used for swimming and recreation kept free of commercial development.

Aid given to companies is tied to environmentally friendly investment.

Grants or interest-free loans for the purchase of bicycles, electric bikes and scooters.

More enforcement to ensure all new buildings have adequate well facilities.

LGBTIQ+ families depicted objectively in the curriculum.

Stipends pegged to half the national minimum wage.

Attached files ADPD's proposals at a glance

No photos please!

10.20am With voting set to kick off tomorrow for those who won't be able to cast their vote on the 26th, the Electoral Commission is reminding us all that the use of mobile phones, cameras and photographic equipment in polling places is prohibited.

Anyone caught using such equipment could be fined or imprisoned.

File photo of people waiting to vote during the 2017 election: DOI - Jeremy Wonnacott

Do you know who's contesting your district?

Gearing up for the last week of campaigning

8.55am With a handful of days left until the cessation of electoral activity 24 hours before voting kicks off on March 26, campaigning is expected to intensify.

The broadcasting authority has just informed us that on Tuesday, TVM and Radju Malta will air so-called 'final messages' from representatives of ABBA, ADPD, Partit Popolari and Volt Malta. These will be followed by 'final messages' from independent candidates Noel Apap, Nazzareno Bonnici, Arnold Cassola and Jane Chircop.

The statements will be aired at 9pm.

What's on today?

8.45am Good morning and welcome to one of the last live blogs for this electoral campaign.

Today's agenda includes a 10am visit by Arnold Cassola at Junior College in Msida.

Later, at around 6pm, the independent candidate is planning on attending a talk by former German MEP Michael Cramer themed The iron curtain bicycle track at NSTS, University Street, Msida.

Both political parties are also expected to hold mass events today.

Bernard Grech is expected to drop by at Safi, next to the locality's main church at 5.30pm, and he will later address party supporters in Attard at around 6pm.

Robert Abela is meanwhile meant to meet party supporters in Vjal il-Kottoner, Fgura, at 6.30pm and Pjazza Narbona, Qormi at 8pm.