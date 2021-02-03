Melvin Theuma, the self-confessed middle-man in the plot to murder Daphne Caruana Galizia is back in court on Wednesday to face cross-examination.

Three men, brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio and Vince Muscat stand accused of the murder and are alleged to have planted and activated the bomb that killed the anti-corruption journalist.

Theuma is being cross-examined by Marc Sant, the lawyer representing Muscat.

'Schembri leaked information to Fenech'

11.25am Another recording. A female voice can be heard – it’s Theuma’s stepdaughter. Theuma says she had printed out the photo he had taken with Keith Schembri at Castille.



Schembri is mentioned again in relation to bail.



Sant asks Theuma why he mentioned Schembri.



“I had a great relationship with him,” he says (Kelli rapport gbir miegħu). “Not a personal one, but he was the one who leaked information to Yorgen Fenech, who promised bail. That’s what Yorgen told me. If he lied, then I’m lying too.”

Schembri sending Camilleri

11.22am Theuma says there is another recording in which Fenech admits that it was Keith Schembri who sent Camilleri to his (Theuma’s) house.

'Did Kenneth fall from the sky?'

11.21am Another recording is played. Children’s chatter can be heard in the background. Theuma and Fenech are in a moving car.



This is the recording in which Theuma told Fenech that Kenneth Camilleri had visited him and told him about plans to get the Degiorgio brothers out on bail.



[Who is Kenneth Camilleri?]



Theuma tells Fenech that he will not be the one to carry the can and will take “his brother” [Degiorgios] to “Mellieħa”.



[Mellieha is a reference to Keith Schembri, who lives in the northern town].



Theuma can be heard asking: “Did Kenneth fall from the sky?” [Kenneth ġie mis-sema?]

'I felt betrayed'

11.16am Theuma says Muscat’s lawyer was urging him to get a pardon.



“I felt betrayed,” he says. “Yorgen Fenech told me that [the lawyer] had convinced Muscat to tell all.”

Looking straight ahead

11.11am The tape plays on. Theuma coughs rather violently. The three accused men look straight ahead, never crossing gazes. Muscat sits apart from the two Degiorgio brothers, separated by an armed guard.

Realisation

11.09am Theuma: He [Fenech] had told me that Muscat had asked for a pardon and he explained how it worked. That you tell everything and get a reduced punishment, or none at all. Before that, I never knew about these things.

A pardon for all three?

11.07am Fenech's gruff-sounding voice can be heard on the tape.



“As if,” he can be heard saying [Ma tarax]. “Mija fil-mija” [One hundred per cent].



Sant says the conversation concerns a pardon for the three accused. Theuma had asked if all three men could get a pardon, but Fenech said no, that was not possible.



Sant asks Theuma: You said that you weren’t aware of the presidential pardon mechanism.



Theuma: That’s true. I didn’t know about these things. Until my arrest, I never had any idea about presidential pardons. It was only when I heard about Vince Muscat divulging information [that he learnt of it].

Knowing the tape

11.03am The tape continues. Sant seems to be very with the recordings – he knows exactly which parts he wants played and directs the court technician to specific points in the recording.

Tape played out

11am The tape is played. There’s a lot of background noise on the recording.

The recording is at Fenech’s farmhouse.



“What’s most important is that we don’t end up in shit ourselves,” Theuma tells Fenech. [Aħna l-aqwa li ma niġux fis-shit aħna].

Theuma says the conversation was about the murder. Fenech had told him "what can you do?" [Xi trid tagħmel]. Theuma was afraid they would get caught.

Lawyer Sant asks Theuma: Did he have any information at the time, to make him say that?

Theuma: No.

Court back in session

10.57am The court is back in session, after a short break necessitated by Theuma's frail condition.

Theuma takes his place back at the witness stand.

Five-minute break

10.47am Theuma's voice trails off. After offering him water, the magistrate decides to take a five-minute break.

The mobile under the sea

10.42am Returning now to ex-minister Chris Cardona. "They found a mobile in the sea," Yorgen Fenech says on tape. "It only had Cardona’s number."



"Was it Keith Schembri who told you?" Theuma had asked Fenech.

"Yes," is the reply.

Fenech had told him that Alfred Degiorgio, nicknamed il-Fulu, used that number to communicate with Cardona. “If he lied, then I’m lying too,” Theuma adds. “I knew that Keith Schembri passed on information to Yorgen Fenech.”



As the tape is played on, there’s mention of the pardon. And bail.

'The mastermind is Yorgen Fenech'

10.38am Melvin Theuma begins speaking heatedly, amid murmurs form the dock, where the Degiorgio brothers are sitting. "As far as I’m concerned the mastermind is Yorgen Fenech ta Tumas. He was the one who ordered me. I swear under oath. I want to tell the truth," he says.

'It could bring the government down'

10.35am Theuma says the recording, just played out in court, was taken while with Yorgen Fenech at a farmhouse in Zebbuġ.



Asked if it was recorded in December 2017, Theuma says he doesn't think so because that was when the Degiorgios and Muscat were arrested and he only began to record Fenech when he was told Muscat was about to confess all.

In the recording, Fenech told him that then Economy Minister Chris Cardona’s number was found on a mobile found in the sea.

"These are serious matters. It could bring the government down," Fenech had said.

Relationship with Edwin Brincat

10.30am Theuma says that Edwin Brincat, known as 'Gojja' had asked him for recordings of his conversations with Yorgen Fenech.

This message was relayed on behalf of the former police commissioner, Theuma said.

Asked about Brincat, Theuma describes him as a "father figure". Asked if they had a sexual relationship, following an astounded silence, Theuma says "the answer is no."



Theuma, who is recovering from severe injuries to his neck following suspected self harm, began with a clear voice but is now hoarse. He refuses a chair which the magistrate offered him when he entered.

A recording is played out but the sound is not good.

Lunch with Arthur Azzopardi

10.23 Theuma is now asked how he knows criminal lawyer Arthur Azzopardi. He says that he recommended a client to him, and had even lunched with him in Pieta.

At the lunch, along with another associate, Johann Cremona, they discussed Vince Muscat's pardon request.

Lawyer Marc Sant asks Theuma about a text Fenech sent warning him to make sure he cleared everything. "What was that about?" Sant asks.

He said that was about former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar because Fenech had told him Cutajar had ordered his arrest.

Theuma says that in his 48 years he never once spoke to the former commissioner. "I swear!", he says

'I drove them to the airport'

10.17am Melvin Theuma takes the stand. He describes his connections to Charlene Bianco Farrugia, the personal secretary of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Theuma says he thinks Bianco Farrugia was murder accused Yorgen Fenech's 'partner' and that he once drove them to the airport.

"Whenever I needed anything, about property for instance, I would tell Yorgen Fenech who would tell me that he would call Keith Schembri's secretary. I once even went to speak to her at Castille about a field."

Who are the main players?

9.55am Let's take a look at the key figures in this complex case.

Vince Muscat, Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio: the alleged hitmen and the men in the dock;

Yorgen Fenech: a business tycoon and heir to a family fortune, who is accused of complicity in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder;

Melvin Theuma: a taxi driver who worked for Fenech and who has testified that he served as a middleman between Fenech and the alleged hitmen;

Keith Arnaud, Kurt Zahra: the lead police investigators and prosecutors;

Keith Schembri: a childhood friend of Fenech's and the chief of staff to Joseph Muscat when he was prime minister;

Edwin Brincat: a friend of both Melvin Theuma and former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, who acted as a go between for both;

Lawrence Cutajar: former police commissioner