Murder middleman Melvin Theuma is scheduled to testify under cross-examination on Wednesday morning in the case against two brothers accused of killing journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Theuma will most likely be played snippets of audio recordings he made related to the murder and asked questions about them.



His long-scheduled appearance was cast into question on Tuesday when a lawyer representing the brothers, George and Alfred Degiorgio, insisted that the entirety of Theuma's audio recordings be heard in court.



That demand has however been turned down by judge Edwina Grima, who in a decree said only relevant snippets from the audio files could be played and ordered that Theuma’s cross-examination be concluded.



The judge deferred a decision on two other requests made by the Degiorgios - to have statements and testimony given by Vincent Muscat made available – to a later date, saying she needed records of the case handed to her before she could pass judgement.



Theuma will testify 24 hours after Vincent Muscat took the witness stand and revealed further details about the Caruana Galizia murder plot and those involved in it.



Muscat, who was also charged with her murder along with the Degiorgio brothers, switched his plea to guilty and agreed to testify against his former co-accused, in exchange of a 15-year prison sentence.

Live blog

When did Theuma last appear in court?

9.41am Theuma last testified in these proceedings in February, when he faced questions from Vince Muscat’s lawyer, Marc Sant.



At the time, Muscat was still pleading not guilty to the murder charges.

Playing the recordings

9.40am Judge Edwina Grima has said that Theuma can be played snippets from his various recordings as part of the defence’s cross-examination, but not the entire recordings.



That reflects the proposal which the deputy attorney general made at the end of Tuesday’s proceedings.

Empty dock

9.34am We’re in hall 22, waiting for events to get under way.



The dock is still empty, but the Degiorgio brothers are in the court building – they were brought in by a police van through a back entrance minutes ago.

The Degiorgio brothers are brought to court on Wednesday morning. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Who are the lawyers?



9.31am Lawyer William Cuschieri is representing the Degiorgio brothers.



Superintendent Keith Arnaud and inspector Kurt Zahra are leading the prosecution, together with deputy attorney general Philip Galea Farrugia.



The Caruana Galizia family also has legal representatives in this case – lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia.



Theuma has two lawyers of his own - Kathleen Calleja Grima and Matthew Brincat.

Welcome

9.29am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We're back in the Valletta law courts, where the case against George and Alfred Degiorgio continues, one day after further testimony from their former co-accused, Vince Muscat.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit will be presiding.