Nexia BT managing partner Brian Tonna and director Karl Cini testify before the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Wednesday.

Tonna and Cini played a key role in setting up secret offshore structures for former minister Konrad Mizzi and former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Caruana Galizia, who was assassinated in October 2017, wrote extensively about Nexia BT and was the first to reveal that Mizzi and Schembri had set up offshore companies while in office.

Tonna and Cini were among four men arrested in September in connection with an investigation into alleged passport kickbacks. They have yet to be charged with any crime.

A magistrate investigating claims Caruana Galizia had made about secret company Egrant had also ordered that Cini be investigated for perjury.

3.03pm The judges ask about different entities and reorts – Willerby Trading, Mossack Fonseca, Pilatus Bank, the FIAU – but again, Tonna chooses not to reply.

"Can you confirm that there was an agreement with Keith Schembri for funds to be channeled to his account at Pilatus?"

"I choose not to answer".

'I choose not to answer'

3pm Tonna gives the board his personal details.

Judge Mallia asks him whether he is under investigation or police bail.

Tonna: I choose not to answer

The board of inquiry is tasked with investigating actions which may have given rise to sense of impunity. Does the witness have anything to say about this?

Tonna: I choose not to answer

Does he have anything to say about his relationships with Keith Schmebri, Konrad Mizzi or Joseph Muscat?

Tonna: I choose not to answer

How about his involvement in the Electrogas project?

Tonna: I choose not to answer

The judge reads out a long list of company names which Tonna is alleged to have ties to.



But Tonna's answer remains the same: "I choose not to answer".

Tonna's request to remain silent

2.55pm Tonna’s lawyer, Tonna Lowell, tells the board that his client would like to avail himself of the right to remain silent and not answer any question asked of him.

He says that his client is subject to an attachment order, is a witness in an inquiry into secret company 17 Black and is out on police bail in relation to another inquiry.

Judge Michael Mallia tells the lawyer that they would like to ask Tonna questions, and then he can choose whether or not to answer them.

Tonna Lowell consults with his client.

Backseat Cini

2.51pm One of the judges recognises a face in the back of the courtroom, despite the mask he is wearing.

It’s Karl Cini, who is also due to testify today and who must therefore be outside the courtroom, waiting to be summoned.

The judge tells Cini he will have to wait outside.

Brian Tonna testifies

2.49pm The day's first witness, Brian Tonna, is called to the witness stand. Tonna is accompanied by lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell.

Fenech's third application

2.45pm The judges now consider the third application, which Fenech’s lawyers filed yesterday. [We do not know its contents].

There seems to be some perplexity about it: the state advocate’s lawyer says he is not informed about it while lawyers for the Caruana Galizia family say the application makes “no request”.

The board of inquiry says claims made in the application are not true but defer a decision to Friday.

Fenech's request 'frivolous'

2.38pm Judges deliver a decree concerning the second application: Yorgen Fenech is a private person with no legal standing in these proceedings, unlike the Caruana Galizia family and the Maltese government.

The inquiry is tasked with determining any acts – or failures to act – which could have led to Caruana Galizia’s murder. All evidence gathered in public and private is intended to lead to this search for the truth.

The board will not interfere with matters before the criminal courts and is authorised to regulate its own proceedings. It can also hear witnesses behind closed doors and any testimony given in private can never be divulged in public.

Fenech’s request is therefore frivolous and vexatious, the board says.

Yorgen Fenech's applications

2.27pm The judges go over applications filed by Yorgen Fench.

There are three such applications, with Fenech’s legal team having filed the most recent one on Tuesday.

In previous applications, Fenech had applied to have testimony about him struck from the inquiry’s record and requested testimonies to be held behind closed doors.

The lawyer representing the state advocate during today’s session tells the court that he will not formally reply to Fenech’s second application, and will leave it up to the inquiry panel to decide.

Inquiry in session

2.20pm After a slight delay, judges enter the hall and greet everyone present.

"Good afternoon," they say.

The inquiry session begins.

Lawyers in the room

2.08pm The two lawyers representing the Caruana Galizia family in the inquiry, Therese Comodini Cachi and Jason Azzopardi, are both in the courtroom.

So too is Daphne Caruana Galizia's husband, Peter, and one of her sisters.

The day's two witnesses, Brian Tonna and Karl Cini, are outside, waiting to be summoned to testify.

Who did the inquiry last hear from?

1.56pm The inquiry last convened on Monday, when it heard from former deputy police chief Silvio Valletta.

Times of Malta had revealed earlier this year that Valletta had gone on football holidays with Yorgen Fenech, who stands accused of complicity in Caruana Galizia's murder.

On Monday, he told judges leading the inquiry that he "couldn't say no" to Fenech's holiday trips, as to do so could have raised Fenech's suspicions.

He however denied leaking any information about the Caruana Galizia case to Fenech.

1.55pm Hello and welcome to this live blog. We're outside hall 20 at the Valletta law courts, where the Caruana Galizia inquiry is due to resume.

The three judges leading the inquiry - Michael Mallia, Joseph Said Pullicino and Abigail Lofaro - are due to hear testimony from Nexia BT's Brian Tonna and Karl Cini today.