Yorgen Fenech is back in court on Wednesday as the case against him for the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues.



Fenech, who is pleading not guilty to charges of complicity in her October 2017 murder, has been in police custody since he was arrested aboard his yacht in November 2019.

His lawyers are expected to cross-examine state witness Melvin Theuma on Wednesday, with the court also likely to hear testimony by service providers.

Theuma's testimony began in March but had to be cut short after he felt ill while on the witness stand. He subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Live blog

Theuma waits outside

10.13am We’re in hall 22, as is customary these weeks due to social distancing concerns. It’s one of the larger courtrooms, with a gallery for members of the press to sit in.



We spotted Melvin Theuma waiting outside, accompanied by plainclothes police officers.

Case has yet to begin

10.08am Lawyers involved in the case are filing into court and magistrate Rachel Montebello is at the bench, but the case has not started yet - the magistrate is handling some other cases first.

What happened last time?

9.50am The last hearing in the case dates back just one week, when Fenech’s defence lawyers told the court that they would be summoning Keith Schembri to the stand.



Fenech claims that Schembri, a former friend of his who served as chief of staff to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat between 2013 and 2019, is the true murder mastermind.



Schembri is currently facing legal trouble of his own: he faces charges of corruption, money laundering and perjury, among others.



Fenech’s lawyers also intend to summon other witnesses in the case, including Theuma – the Portomaso taxi driver-turned-murder-middleman – and Fenech’s business associate Johann Cremona.

Who are the main players?

9.48am Yorgen Fenech: a business tycoon and heir to a family fortune, and the man in the dock. Fenech is accused of complicity in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder;

Melvin Theuma: a taxi driver who worked for Fenech and who has testified that he served as a middleman between Fenech and the alleged hitmen;

Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio: the alleged hitmen;

Vince Muscat: a self-confessed hitman who says he worked with the Degiorgios to kill Caruana Galizia. Muscat is now serving a 15-year prison sentence.

Keith Arnaud, Kurt Zahra: the lead police investigators and prosecutors;

Keith Schembri: a friend of Fenech's and the chief of staff to Joseph Muscat when he was prime minister;

Kenneth Camilleri: a staff member in the office of the prime minister;

Johann Cremona: One of Fenech's business associates;

Rachel Montebello: the presiding magistrate;

Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca: Yorgen Fenech's legal team;

Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia: lawyers appearing for the Caruana Galizia family.

Philip Galea Farrugia, Anthony Vella: representing the attorney general's office.

Welcome

9.45am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We're at the Valletta law courts where the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech is set to continue.