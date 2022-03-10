Refresh for constant updates

Lucky dip

14.08pm Moving on to questions from the audience now.

Students were encouraged to submit questions in writing, which will be picked at random, if the moderator deems them to be 'appropriate'.

The first question picked out of the proverbial hat fails the 'appropriate' test.

Bernard Grech is put on the defensive with the next question.

He wields his tax compliance certificate when faced with a question touching on his credibility about tax matters.

Abela jumps in, saying the certificate being waved about by the opposition leader is evidence that he was caught evading tax.

Such certificates are issued when people are found to have failed to pay their taxes, Abela explains.

Daphne inquiry

14.03pm Robert Abela's defensive opening words about the government's track record in implementing the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry findings are greeted by booes.

The inquiry, concluded last July, held the state responsible for failing to protect the journalist.

Abela says the government has drafted laws to offer better protection to journalists and has implemented a raft of changes to improve the rule of law in Malta.

Bernard Grech hits back, arguing that Labour has learnt nothing.

He slams the party for once again featuring journalists on its billboards.

Grech reminds how the last journalist to feature on a Labour billboard ended up being murdered under a PL government's watch.

Slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia regularly featured on Labour billboards, such as this 2012 one.

Thorny issues

13.52pm On to the thorny issue of abortion.

ABBA leader Ivan Grech Mintoff accuses both parties of trying to introduce abortion by stealth.

He says ABBA is firmly against abortion and the morning after pill.

Robert Abela acknowledges how the debate about abortion is ongoing, irrespective of what politicians say or want.

Abela says around 300 to 400 women travel abroad for an abortion each year.

"We cannot ignore these realities", the prime minister says, while also reassuring that abortion does not feature in the PL's election manifesto.

PN leader Bernard Grech also points out that abortion does not feature in his party's election manifesto.

"PN believes in life from conception to natural death".

He however says it is important to understand and empathise with people who go through with an abortion.

ADPD chairman Carmel Cacopardo says women who carry out an abortion should not be treated as criminals.

These women need empathy not prosecution by the state, Cacopardo continues.

Settling down

13.38pm After a rowdy start, the five leaders are hitting their stride without too many interruptions.

Unsurprisingly, stipends are a talking point during the education section of the debate.

It looks like Robert Abela and Bernard Grech finally agree on something. Both leaders promise to further the monthly stipend given to students.

That one's a crowd-pleaser.

Property prices

13.23pm The debate now turns to property prices.

Here's a summary of each leader had to say on the subject:

Bernard Grech - The PN leader promises a continuation of the first-time buyer scheme and subsidies on property loans.

Paul Salomone - A sustainable housing system that will help those starting off in life, Salamone says.

Partit Popolari leader Paul Salamone.

Ivan Grech Mintoff - Conscious his debate time is running out, Grech Mintoff invites those following to visit ABBA's website to understand the party's property proposals.

Robert Abela - Labour too is promising to subsidise down-payments on house loans. He says 28,000 people have benefitted from the first-time buyer scheme introduced by the government.

Carmel Cacopardo - The ADPD chairman warns that all these measures could in fact be driving property prices up.

Down with the PA

13.16pm Ivan Grech Mintoff has a simple fix for Malta's environment and planning problems - dismantle the Planning Authority, he says.

The Opposition leader on the other hand says his party in government will hand back ODZ land to the people.

Development on ODZ land will only be able to take place after a two-thirds vote in parliament, Grech proposes.

Prime minister Robert Abela acknowledges more can be done when it comes to the environment.

He gives a rundown of the government's efforts to mitigate climate change, mentioning the shore-to-ship project in the Grand Harbour, incentives for electric vehicles purchases and more focus on solar energy.

70/30 split?

13.12pm Back to the cheer-O-meter.

Matthew Xuereb puts the support levels at 70/30 in favour of Labour.

At least eight security officials and four police officers are dotting around the hall, ensuring everyone keeps calm.

Concrete country

13.06pm Carmel Cacopardo gives a sober assessment of the country's environmental ills.

His speech is punctuated with respectful applause from the audience.

MPs should not be on planning tribunals and government boards, he says.

He laments the war on open spaces, and says Malta has no space for a race track, as proposed by the government.

Carmel Cacopardo. Photo: Jonathan Borg.

Metro 'not feasible'

13.01pm Grech is similarly critical of Labour's mass transporation plans.

"The metro is not feasible due to its capital cost," Grech says.

Following on from Grech, ABBA leader Ivan Grech Mintoff bombastically claims suicides have tripled and people are depressed under a Labour government.

Grech Mintoff is now onto his pet subject - Medical visas and Neville Gafa.

He claims Gafa was selling medical visas from the prime minister's office in Castille.

The moderator cuts him short...this section of the debate was meant to be about transport, she admonishes.

Bendy Buses

12.57pm Robert Abela is not impressed by the PN's trackless tram proposal.

He likens it to the much-maligned Arriva bendy buses, which had a penchant for clogging up roads and spontaneously combusting.

Abela says the government is investing in a hydrogen ready gas pipeline and a second interconnector.

He says the fast-ferry service has been a success.

The government will be asking for EU help for its ambitious €6.2 billion Metro plan, Abela continues.

Viva il-Labour

12.48pm Grech gets a few potshots off at Abela.

He says Malta needs a prime minister who is proactive, not reactive.

Subsidies are good, but the government is stealing from families by overcharging them on their utility bills.

"Go pay your taxes," one student shouts out in response.

Cheers for Robert Abela, jeers for Bernard Grech.

A polarised crowd

12.54pm The crowd following the debate is highly polarised.

The Labour and PN supporters are segregated in groups.

The atmosphere flares up whenever Abela or Grech speaks, Matthew Xuereb reports.

Off to France

12.42pm Leveraging his prime ministerial role, Abela says he will be jetting off to France to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine with other EU leaders.

The prime minister is once again smashing the cheer-O-meter.

In contrast, Grech is facing a steady stream of interruptions from the rowdy crowd.

"Go to Greece," one student shouts out - A reference to Grech's quip a few years ago about how he sometimes pretends to be Greek while travelling, as he is ashamed of Malta being associated with corruption.

Free thinking

12:34pm ABBA's Ivan Grech Mintoff up next.

He says his party wants to wrestle its country back from a government that does what it likes with our money, corruption and greylisting.

Grech Mintoff accuses the university of hosting a censored debate, giving Labour and PN more speaking time than him.

He also noted that those not vaccinated against COVID-19 were not allowed into the debating hall.

University, he says, should be the space for free thinkers not censorship.

Forgetting Bernard

12.29pm The moderator has just realised she skipped Bernard Grech.

Taking aim at Labour, Grech says their proposals would jam Turnitin, an internet-based plagiarism detection service used by the university.

Grech is again greeted by boos and cries of Viva il-Labour.

The moderator once again appeals for respect and calm.

Christmas Time!

12.25pm Carmel Cacopardo up next.

The ADPD leader hits out at both parties for promising earth to all and sundry.

"It feels like Christmas with both parties promising everything," he quips

Abela gets Christian-Borged

12.21pm Abela kicks things off with his opening pitch.

He gives a rundown of Labour's achievements in government.

A few sneaky calls of "Christian Borg" can be heard ringing out.

Abela has been under the spotlight for his role in a property deal with Borg, who is facing charges for his alleged involvement in a kidnapping.

Cheers and jeers

12.18pm The leaders have made their way to the stage.

According to our scientifically tested cheer-O-meter, Robert Abela got the loudest cheer when making his way up to the podium.

A few jeers were also heard. Bernard Grech was greeted with cries of 'Viva-il Labour'.

Matthew Xuereb, who is following live from university, says Labour supporters definitely outnumber PN ones.

Debate moderator Jasmine Ellul calls for order.

Running order

12.10pm So, how is the debate structured, we hear you ask?

The debate is expected to run for about two hours. After opening statements, the moderator will ask a series of questions about different themes directed to the panel in general.

The last 30 minutes will be dedicated to questions submitted by the students on the day and chosen at random.

Students have submitted their questions for the debate. Photo: Jonathan Borg.

No picnic

12.05pm Students wishing to enjoy some light snacks and refreshments during the debate are in for disappointment.

Water, sandwiches, cookies and even a Cisk Berry have been confiscated at the door.

Photo: Jonathan Borg.

Photo: Jonathan Borg.

Belt up!

11.57am Bernard Grech has been doing some last-minute homework in his car prior to the debate.

Let's hope his driver keeps his eyes on the road, as the Opposition leader looks to have forgotten his seatbelt.

Elbows out

11.52am A crowd awaits.

Students are jostling for position outside the hall, to hear what Malta's political leaders have to say.

COVID-19...what's that?

Welcome

11:50am Hello and welcome to this live blog!

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech will be going head-to-head in their first-ever debate this afternoon.

Joining them on stage at the Sir Temi Zammit Hall University hall will be ADPD chairman Carmel Cacopardo, Partit Populari head Paul Salamone and ABBA's Ivan Grech Mintoff.

Make yourselves comfortable as we give you minute-by-minute updates of the proceedings.