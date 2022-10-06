Transport and infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia shrugged off criticism over plans to extend the Kalkara marina, saying “the country needs more marinas”.

The Labour-led Kalkara local council and NGO Moviment Graffitti have come out against the plan that, if approved, would see more than 300 new berths taking up the unoccupied space in the creek.

Close to 300 objections had been submitted against the proposed marina by Thursday.

But Farrugia defended the plans, saying that more moorings were needed both in Kalkara and elsewhere.

“The country needs more marinas and so there will be public consultations to find ways for there to be more marinas in a sustainable manner,” he said.

“On the one hand, we need to respect the environment but we also need to ensure that the economy keeps growing in the future,” Farrugia added.

The government has come under attack before for its marina plans. Earlier this year, it was forced to row back on a controversial proposal for a yacht marina in Marsascala.

Farrugia on Thursday said a meeting on the Kalkara project would be held between Transport Malta and the local council in the coming days.

When asked, he did not say whether the plans would be reviewed in light of the criticism but said a reorganisation exercise needed to be carried out in Kalkara.

Transport Malta, too, has said its intention is to better organise existing berths in the area.

“We are reviewing the plans for Kalkara. At this stage, Transport Malta is discussing the matter with the council and it is after those meetings that the plans will be finalised and implemented,” Farrugia said.

The transport authority had already tried to extend the marina in 2019 but then infrastructure minister Ian Borg had pledged it would not be extended “by a single centimetre” after residents complained.

In their objections to the Planning Authority, most highlighted several reasons why the project should not go ahead.

Sensitive archaeological site

One of them is that the application is being filed “under the guise of organising moorings” when it will actually constitute an extension.

Other objections include the fact that the location forms part of the Grand Harbour, it is a highly sensitive archaeological site and the proposal runs counter to local plans.

Objectors also believe the project will result in a loss of the quality of life of residents and tourists, increase congestion, endanger the ecology of the sea and generate air and water pollution.

They also claim the plans are “not realistic” as they do not consider access to the moored boats.

The objectors point out that no consultations have been carried out, so no feedback has been given on the proposal.

The Kalkara controversy is reminiscent of the saga over Marsascala.

Residents of that seaside town had voiced their concerns after draft plans for the marina there were made public in August 2021.

The project would have seen most of the bay, used mainly for leisure activities, being taken up by pontoons and yacht facilities.

Before the government pulled the plug on the project, ahead of the March general election, several protests had been held by residents and NGOs as well as members of the local council.