ITALY

Shona Zammit was involved in Pink Bari's 1-4 defeat against Florentia San Gimignano in the Serie A. Zammit's fellow Malta international team mate Emma Lipman was on the bench for Florentia.

Ylenia Carabott was deployed in the final stages as Chievo Fortitudo Women defeated Riozzese 3-0 in the Serie B.

Malta women international Nicole Sciberras has collected her first piece of silverware at Juventus after winning the second edition of the Viareggio Women’s Cup.

ENGLAND

Luke Gambin played for Colchester United in the 3-0 defeat to Port Vale in League Two.

Maria Farrugia was in the starting XI for Sunderland Ladies in their narrow defeat to top-flight side Birmingham Women in the FA Cup as the latter won 1-0.

NETHERLANDS

Rachel Cuschieri played for PSV Vrouwen as they defeated Excelsior Barendrecht 5-1 in the Dutch League.

PORTUGAL

Zach Muscat's SC Olhanense fell to a 2-1 defeat to Lagos in Portugal's third-tier.

INDIA

Andre Schembri scored in Chennaiyin's 3-1 win over ATK before sitting out against Mumbai FC.

