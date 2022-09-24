Fabio Spiteri is set to take on the most challenging feat of his career yet, a Deca Ironman challenge that involves a cumulative 38km swim, 1,800km bike ride and a 422km run over the course of 10 days.

The colossal challenge, which has only been known to be completed by around 100 athletes across the world, will see the contenders attempting to complete an Ironman triathlon every day for 10 consecutive days.

Spiteri, no stranger to attempting superhuman feats of athleticism, will be competing in the Brasil Deca Tri, an event that describes itself as the “World Cup” of ultra-triathlons.

He says the gargantuan event “has always been on his mind” and that to his knowledge no other Maltese athlete has ever attempted it.

Climate makes no difference... I train and race rain or shine, cold or warm - Fabio Spiteri

“I will be doing the classic format – an Ironman daily for 10 days,” he said.

“One Ironman consists of a 38km swim, 180km bike ride and a 42km run, I need to do this for 10 days. Of course, fatigue will accumulate over the days, making it difficult to cover all 10 races.”

The challenge will take place between May 20 and June 3 next year, in Búzios, Rio de Janeiro. Despite the tropical climate and distant location, Spiteri does not envisage that much will change in his training routine to prepare for the event.

Fabio Spiteri is the only athlete to have completed the triple and quintuple Ironman.

The last challenge

“I have the national record for the double Ironman and I’m the only Maltese person who has done the triple and quintuple Ironman, so now there is this last one to tackle,” he said.

“I have a good eight months to prepare for this, lots and lots of long hours. I will shift some of the training to Sicily, particularly the cycling part.

“I only need to get there five days in advance to beat the jetlag,” he added.

“Climate makes no difference... I train and race rain or shine, cold or warm.”

In July, Spiteri, 48, placed seventh in a quintuple Ironman among 16 participants, a feat in which he completed a 19km swim, 900km bike ride and a 211km run in 111 hours, 30 minutes and 57 seconds.

In 2021, he also became the second athlete to cycle around Sicily in under two days, cycling a distance of 977km in 23 hours and 40 minutes.

RELATED STORIES Fabio Spiteri opens up on the challenges faced in successful Sicily quest

But accomplishing gruelling athletic feats for their own sake is not the only reason Spiteri takes on such challenges. His love for animals and a desire to help creatures in need drives him to gain more attention and support for the cause. And with the Deca Ironman, his goal is to raise €100,000 for abandoned animals.

“I have two passions in life, sports and animals,” Spiteri said.

“With 13 pets myself, I know how much shelters struggle for the well-being of abandoned animals. It would be a waste if I took my health and my mind to such extremes without joining a fundraiser.

“I try to raise awareness through my extreme races... through my quintuple in July I managed to raise €81,300.”

Now he is targeting an even higher figure for the Deca.

“Seeing these funds distributed to where they are needed most makes me more eager to train even harder.”