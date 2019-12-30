Some of Malta’s best known indie music artists are taking part in a protest concert as part of the latest anti-corruption demonstration planned this weekend.

Groups including Brikkuni, Beangrowers, il-Lapes and Cikku l-Poplu are among the line up planned for the event on Sunday.

It is the latest in a series of protests in the wake of the arrest of prominent businessman Yorgen Fenech, who has been linked to corruption at the heart of government and has been charged with conspiring to murder journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Mario Vella, front man for alternative music group Brikkuni, said he had decided to take part in the concert - the first music event linked to the protests - because “this is no time to be neutral”.

A video shared on Facebook to promote the concert.

“I have been very much invested in the current developments in conjunction with Daphne’s assassination. I genuinely feel that this is an all-time low for Maltese politics and culture in general.”

He said he was “fully aware that taking any side in a much-compromised political landscape may one day return to haunt me” but felt that he “can’t just sit on the fence”.

Ian Schranz, drummer with indie group Beangrowers, said it was "standard and normal" for artists around the world to "react to oppression and injustice, by expressing themselves in art, comedy and music".

"In Malta many artists are way too safe because if they stand behind what they feel is right in their heart, they worry they get labelled blue or red. Even if it's as simple as saying that blowing up a journalist isn't right."

According to the event organisers, the groups will perform protest songs which “unfortunately can still be applied to the present circumstances of rampant corruption”.

Thousands of people have attended protests in the capitaly city over the last month, which have called for the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Dr Muscat has said he will resign, but not until a successor for the leadership of the Labour party is chosen on January 12.

The contest is due to take place on Sunday January 5 at 4.30pm.