A man has been charged with the murder of Charlene Farrugia in 2008, whose remains were found in a Valletta ditch last year.

John Woods, 40, denied killing the 25-year-old carer, who went missing in November 2008.

He was also charged in court on Friday with holding her against her will, hiding her body and the traces of a crime, carrying a weapon without a licence and relapsing.

No request for bail was made and Woods was remanded in custody by magistrate Audrey Demicoli.

Eleven years after the woman went missing, police had a breakthrough in July last year when investigating a hold-up at a Gżira convenience shop.

Addressing a crime conference on Friday, police spokesperson Brandon Pisani said it had been established that the murder took place at a St Paul's Bay apartment.

Investigations had continued ever since she disappeared in 2008 and various people were interrogated over the years.

In July last year, Woods said he killed the 25-year-old and hid her body in a wartime shelter.

The remains of Charlene Farrugia were found within the Valletta bastions in July last year.

But, up to February, the police were still gathering evidence to corroborate the claims.

He took the police to the shelter within the Valletta bastions where Ms Farrugia’s remains were found more than a decade after she went missing.

Even though Woods claimed to have murdered Farrugia, the police needed enough evidence to charge him with the crime.

Woods told the police he had murdered Farrugia, dismembered her and hid parts of her body, which the police then found in the Valletta shelter. Her car had been recorded entering Valletta on CCTV but it never appeared to leave.

The police believe the car may have been used to carry her body and was either disposed of in the Grand Harbour or could still be hidden inside a garage.

Charlene Farrugia

Woods had given the police very little information on his motives, the weapon used and details of what took place.

Before being able to charge him with murder, the police needed to establish that the body was indeed Farrugia’s – which they did through DNA tests last August –and gather more evidence to back up Woods’ claim.

Sources said the victim’s father recently prayed on Christ’s tomb in Jerusalem for the remains of his daughter to be found before he died. Shortly afterwards, the family received a call telling them about the discovery.

Woods is serving a seven-year jail term for attempted robbery and breach of probation. He has numerous convictions, including armed robbery and inflicting serious injuries on women.

The victim’s parents are being represented by lawyer Mario Mifsud. Woods was assisted by Roberta Bonello. Prosecuting Inspectors are Jonathan Ransley and James Grech.