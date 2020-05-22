The Marsaxlokk local council does not have the resources to ensure COVID-19 measures are adhered to on Sunday, when the seaside village usually welcomes 60,000 people.

In a statement the council acknowledged that the locality, popular for its open market, restaurants and five bays, will not see as many people this Sunday, considering the absence of tourists and precautions taken by vulnerable people.

All open-air markets except those selling food were suspended on March 14 but have now been allowed to reopen, along with restaurants, beauticians and hairdressers.

On Thursday the Nadur local council said its locality's open market will not re-open, while the Paola local council also expressed concern over social distancing at the locality's monti.

On Friday the Marsaxlokk council said it was aware that the reopening of the restaurants and markets was beneficial to the regeneration of the country's economy.

"However, our residents' health remains our absolute priority, so we expect full compliance with the measures implemented by the government and the Public Health Superintendent," it added.

The council was therefore calling for support in order to be able to safeguard residents and visitors. It lacked resources to ensure these measures were adhered to, while the locality's police station was still closed.

If the public safety measures - most importantly the safe distance between the market stalls and the amount of people crowding the place - are not adhered to, then the Marsaxlokk council might have to implement its own measures to curb the spread and safeguard the locality.