The Malta Tourism Authority is to give financial assistance to Mellieħa's three bands, in what it said is a pilot project to promote cultural initiatives for the benefit of domestic and international tourism.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, whose electoral district includes Mellieħa, made the announcement on Wednesday.

The Vittoria Philharmonic Society, the Imperial Musical Society and the Choral and Orchestral Society Maria Bambina will all receive MTA funding, with the authority saying in a statement that all three are based in the heart of Mellieħa square and thus fall within a plan to regenerate the zone, which is popular among tourists.

On Tuesday, Bartolo announced another project in his own district, also bankrolled by the MTA - the installation of new lighting of the Naxxar church facade costing €400,000.

Historically 'rival' parish Mosta got its own church's floodlighting project earlier this month in a project paid for from the sale of passport funds administered by parliamentary secretary for citizenship Alex Muscat, who is elected from that locality. Last month, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg inaugurated works handled by Infrastructure Malta at the Rabat basilica parvis.

Bartolo remarked at a press conference that voluntary organisations had faced challenges to remain active during the pandemic. Volunteers deserved to be thanked and respected and musical societies needed to be helped so that they could continue to highlight Maltese traditions, he said.