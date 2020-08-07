Melvin Theuma, the middleman in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, has been released from hospital, the police said.

Theuma was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on July 21 following a stabbing he says was self-inflicted.

He was found with multiple stab wounds to his neck and body at his home in Swieqi and was initially in intensive care but was eventually transferred into the ENT ward.

Times of Malta reported on Thursday that Theuma is now able to hold conversations unaided.

Police said all signs indicated that the stabbing was self-inflicted and Theuma later wrote notes saying he self-harmed out of remorse for his involvement in the murder and fear that his testimony was being doubted.

Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb in October 2017 in an attack allegedly carried out by brothers Alfred and George Degiorgia, and Vince Muscat, who has also sought a pardon in exchange for his evidence.