A number of metal rods have been hammered into the ground and the sea floor behind a large construction project in Kalkara, close to where a pile of dumped construction waste has been slapped with an enforcement notice.

The rods, which have been jammed into the ground in a v shape, were found to begin close to the perimeter of where construction on the Shoreline project is ongoing and extend all the way down to the sea. There, they can be seen jutting haphazardly out of the water.

Works on the luxury residential apartments right next to SmartCity in Kalkara have been progressing in recent months, as the blocks that make up the bulk of the development have gradually climbed into sight on the Kalkara skyline.

However, the developers have also been hit by an enforcement notice from the Planning Authority for having illegally dumped inert material and concrete wash outside the boundary of the site and in breach of their approved construction management plan.

Photos obtained by Times of Malta showed piles of construction waste deposited on the coastal rocks, just outside the boundary of the project site. According to the enforcement notice, daily fine payments are due on the case.

A spokesperson for SmartCity Malta told Times of Malta that the material had been placed there “temporarily”.

“Kindly note that the rods you are referring to are part of the works currently under way by the Shoreline project and, therefore, please follow up on this matter with Shoreline,” the spokesperson said.

“Regarding the material you are referring to, this is not material dumped on the coast but has been placed there temporarily to provide safe access to trucks and other heavy vehicles while the Shoreline project and the planned seawall and promenade are built.”

Shoreline: rods are 'being removed'

In response to questions about the metal rods, Shoreline Holdings chief operations office Craig Harrison said the rods were put in place to support a pipe and were now in the process of being removed.

“The upright rods were required on the basis of the ERA approved method statement in order to elevate the dewatering pipeline from the rock surface. These rods are in the process of being removed since the pipeline is no longer required.”

A spokesperson for ERA said the discharge at sea was authorised, to pump out sea water which enters the site, however the authority has since instructed the applicant to remove the rebar poles.

“The ERA has been monitoring the site closely and is in constant communication with the applicant to ensure compliance with the authorisation in place,” he said.

Plans for the Shoreline complex were approved in 2019 and raised eyebrows when the luxury apartments were advertised for sale two years before plans were approved.