Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia has said he intends to announce changes at Transport Malta when asked to respond to speculation that its CEO has resigned.

Farrugia refused to confirm or deny whether Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi has left the post less than a year into the job following claims by independent candidate Arnold Cassola.

Farrugia said: "Tomorrow in the afternoon or evening I will announce changes in Transport Malta."

Curmi could not be reached for comment.

In a tweet, Cassola said that "rumour has it" Curmi has resigned.

Last June, Curmi was appointed CEO of Transport Malta after serving as Commander of the Armed Forces of Malta for nine years.

Times of Malta reported that the decision to shift him into the new role was taken directly by Prime Minister Robert Abela, who tasked him with a clean-up of the regulator, which was bogged down with a series of corruption, abuse and mismanagement claims.

When asked to confirm if Curmi has resigned or will remain in his position, Farrugia repeated that an announcement will be made on Tuesday.

Minister Aaron Farrugia questioned about resignation of Transport Malta CEO. Video: Giulia Magri

Brigadier Curmi has a long military career. He joined the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) in 1994 and served as Commander of the AFM since December 2013. He has also been a member of the European Union Military Committee in his capacity as Malta's Chief of Defence.

Curmi had been controversially catapulted to the helm of the AFM in 2013, shortly after Labour was returned to power.