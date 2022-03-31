One of the biggest shifts in ministerial portfolios belongs to Ian Borg, who has gone from minister responsible for transport, infrastructure and capital projects to foreign affairs, EU matters and trade.

Known as the “king of the roads” by his ardent supporters, Borg oversaw major infrastructural projects during his tenure, including the Central Link network, the Marsa Junction and the Santa Luċija underpass.

Sometimes likened to a bulldozer, he made significant inroads into Labour’s promise to rebuild all of the country’s residential streets in seven years.

Succeeding Evarist Bartolo, Borg’s brand of diplomacy will be key in representing Malta’s interests in the context of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and the country’s damaged international reputation.

Securing trade routes and safeguarding the supply of goods and raw materials will be integral to the job, even as the effects of inflation and the rising cost of living are already being felt on the local market.

In its manifesto, Labour also pledged to apply for Malta to become a full member of the OECD, a process Borg will likely be tasked with.

Aaron Farrugia at Wednesday's swearing-in ceremony. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Aaron Farrugia: from environment to infrastructure

Stepping up to the large infrastructure plate is Aaron Farrugia, who has been moved from the environment and planning portfolio.

The biggest project on the cards for Farrugia would certainly be the implementation of Labour’s ambitious metro project, unveiled last year, which requires the completion of a feasibility study if it is to go ahead.

Other new projects outlined in the party’s manifesto will also include new sea ferry routes and a new lift from the Masamxett ferry landing, while ongoing projects like the Mrieħel underpass and a new flyover to the Kirkop tunnels will also fall under Farrugia.

Miriam Dalli being congratulated by Robert Abela during Wednesday's swearing-in ceremony. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Miriam Dalli in charge of greening

Meanwhile, Miriam Dalli has had environment added to her already onerous energy portfolio, an extensive responsibility that includes some key campaign promises from Labour.

Chief among these is a promise to invest €700 million in ‘green lung’ projects, including pedestrianising of St Anne’s Street, in Floriana, and roofing the Santa Venera tunnels – in themselves major infrastructure projects that could also require Farrugia’s input.

Promises to convert swathes of land into green areas and national parks will likewise be in Dalli’s hands.

On the energy front, Dalli has a full agenda, what with the headache of trying to mitigate the rising international energy prices, the construction of a second interconnector and planning permits already in hand to build a hydrogen-ready gas pipeline to Sicily.

Labour has also promised to work with the private sector to develop offshore renewable energy sources, which she will oversee.

Byron Camilleri at Wednesday's swearing-in ceremony. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Byron Camilleri takes over golden passports

Byron Camilleri has kept the home affairs portfolio but will absorb what was previously Alex Muscat’s responsibilities: Identity Malta, the passport scheme and reforms.

Labour has committed itself to retaining the controversial golden passport scheme, but with increasing scrutiny and international calls for it to be scrapped, this is likely to be an uphill battle.

Overall, the PL’s manifesto promised reform on several issues on the home affairs front, including drug convictions, electoral reform, as well as discussions on euthanasia and prostitution reform, although it is unclear which minister will ultimately be responsibility for each.

There are also plans to introduce a citizenship-by-merit scheme, a new digital system allowing citizens to file police reports online and tougher punishment for people smugglers, all of which would fall under Camilleri.

Newbie minister takes on justice

Lawyer Jonathan Attard, a new minister, will take on the justice portfolio from Edward Zammit Lewis.

New projects in this sphere will include appointing magistrates to focus solely on criminal inquiries in a bid to speed up court proceedings, binding family courts to make decisions on separation and custody cases within a fixed period of time, and introducing legislation to prevent witnesses testifying several times in the same case.

Attard will also be tasked with identifying a new site for the Gozo law courts and introducing a system for Gozitan civil appeals to also be heard in Gozo.

Planning gets a ministry

Planning has been boosted to its own ministry, with Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi taking the helm as a first-time minister.

The PL has put forward a list of proposals for planning, including making Urban Conservation Areas irrevocable, introducing buffer zones between UCA and standard development zones, introducing a skyline policy for high-rise development, enforcing timelines for construction projects as well as instituting building codes for demolition, excavation and construction work – quite a laundry list for Zrinzo Azzopardi in the coming legislature.

On the vaguer end of things, the government has promised to “discuss” the possibility of land reclamation projects as well as making rules for ODZ development stricter.

New MP Jo-Etienne Abela, who has been made minister for the elderly, will likely undertake new projects that include the building of two new homes for the elderly and setting up a new dementia directorate.