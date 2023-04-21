The ministry has confirmed that eight dogs, owned by breeder Andre Galea who was mauled by two of his own animals earlier this week, will not be euthanised.

Animal welfare officers collected the dogs on Tuesday evening after Galea was attacked outside his house by two dogs on Monday. One other dog was found stabbed to death.

The ministry said the dogs were taken to a safe place run by the animal directorate.

"None of the dogs show any signs of aggression and they will be seen to by behaviourists and vets," Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina told Times of Malta.

All surviving dogs are in good health while an autopsy will be held on the stabbed one. Bezzina said the process is long, but hopefully, the dogs can be adopted.

At around 1.30am on Monday, neighbours woke up to the screams and cries of Galea, whose dogs were “biting him to pieces” outside his Msida townhouse on Antonio Sciortino Street.

Galea climbed on top of a car to get away from the dogs and was rescued by police.

Eyewitnesses said Galea used a knife to stab and kill one of the pit bulls after they began to maul him.

Back in 2020, Galea’s pit bulls mauled his 95-year-old grandmother to death.

He stands accused of the involuntary homicide of his grandmother, and during criminal proceedings, it transpired that the pit bulls that mauled his grandmother to death had scars that vets believe could be the remains of wounds suffered in dog fights.