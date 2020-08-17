The star witness in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination case is under increased police supervision after what he claims was a suicide attempt earlier this summer.

Sources told Times of Malta that Melvin Theuma, the self-confessed murder middleman turned state witness, was now being monitored more closely by police officers “for his own safety”. An officer is understood to be stationed inside his property but Theuma is not on suicide watch.

Theuma, who was granted a presidential pardon to turn state witness, was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on July 21 after he was found in a pool of blood in his bedroom.

He was discovered with multiple stab wounds to his neck and gut at his home in Swieqi.

Police have said the injuries were believed to be self-inflicted after Theuma was found holding a large kitchen knife. He had also indicated to first responders that he had injured himself and both the scene and his wounds were compatible with self-harm.

A magisterial inquiry into the incident is under way and Theuma was interviewed while still in hospital.

He was discharged last week.

Following the incident, the police had confirmed that although Theuma was under police protection, the officer stationed inside his apartment had been ordered to remain on the other side of the witness’s front door.

This, the police say, was due to concerns raised over the Theuma’s privacy. Since the alleged suicide attempt, however, the police have stepped up their supervision of the man described by sources as “the lynchpin to the entire case”.

Times of Malta reported earlier this month that Theuma is now able to hold conversations unaided, despite having sustained deep lacerations to his throat.

Theuma also wrote notes from his hospital bed saying he had self-harmed out of remorse for his involvement in the murder and fear that his testimony was being put in doubt. Sources say he also hangs on to hope of forgiveness from the Caruana Galizia family.

Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb in October 2017 in an attack allegedly carried out by brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio, and Vince Muscat, who has also sought a pardon in exchange for his evidence.

The three men were allegedly working on a contract taken out by business tycoon Yorgen Fenech who stands accused of conspiracy in the assassination plot.