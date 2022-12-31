From young philanthropists to organised activists, Daniel Tihn speaks to five ordinary people who did something that changed their lives and the lives of others in 2022.

When Hazel Magri sent out her birthday invitations in August, she asked her friends to donate money to charity instead of giving her presents.

Earlier that year, the six-year-old had lost her baby brother, Juan, to an aggressive form of cancer.

The family had been supported during the painful process by the Puttinu Cares Foundation and little Hazel wanted to give back.

By giving up presents and asking her friends to “help sick children”, Hazel was able to deliver a box containing €921.50 to the Rainbow Ward at Mater Dei Hospital.

Hazel’s generous gift inspired her own friends to follow her lead by raising money to donate to Puttinu for their own birthday celebrations.

Looking back, Hazel says she felt “good and happy that I helped the sick children” and that she plans to “do the same thing” for her seventh birthday.

Hazel Magri asked her friends to donate money to a cancer charity that helped her baby brother. Photo: Magri family

After years of putting up with the commercialisation of one of Malta’s most famous landmarks, a group of people decided to take the matter into their own hands.

With chants of “ix-xatt ta’ Kemmuna ta’ kulħadd” [Comino’s shore belongs to everyone] protesters marched down to Blue Lagoon in June and removed deck chairs taking over the public space.

Days later, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo promised to reduce the number of sunbeds in the area. The rare display of direct action was organised by the pressure group Moviment Graffitti. Its de facto leader, Andre Callus, said the summer protests were “empowering”.

“It’s not acceptable that the government continues to play with rhetoric without taking any action,” he said. “We have heard so many people say they no longer visit Comino because every inch is occupied by deck chairs and umbrellas and kiosks.”

Although this type of action doesn’t immediately solve the problem, Callus said it was an opportunity for people to understand that they can make a difference. He vowed to “keep campaigning” on the issue and others next year. “We will keep adding pressure.”

Andre Callus led activists to reclaim the commercialised shoreline at Blue Lagoon. Photo: Jonathan Borg

In November, Andrew Psaila spoke about his experience working as a gravedigger, a taboo profession associated with the sorrows and superstitions of death.

He described how the job kept him aware of what matters in life and to appreciate it: “One day we’re here and the next we’re not.”

His employer said he was the only gravedigger he had ever met who sought out the work and the interview had a huge reaction. Thousands of people liked, commented and shared his story on social media. He says his decision to tell his story has changed people’s attitude towards him and his fellow workers at the Addolorata cemetery.

Previously, people would “look at me with disgust” when he revealed how he makes a living but now people stop him on the street to have a conversation.

“‘You’re from that Times article’ or ‘aren’t you that gravedigger?’” he said they would tell him. “‘Good job,’ they tell me. ‘Well done!’”

Gravedigger Andrew Psaila shared his philosophy on life. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Liam Daly swam into the hearts of the nation with his seven-kilometre Malta-Gozo swim in November to raise awareness about plastic pollution in the sea.

Three years ago, the then eight-year-old decided to do something about his annoyance over seeing plastic while swimming in the sea.

Since then he has been doing the annual swim and this year’s challenge was his longest yet.

“I didn’t do this swim just for the fun of it but I did it to raise awareness about plastic waste in our sea and to help the animals both in the sea and land,” he said. “It’s annoying that, at times, I see plastic while I’m swimming. That is why I’m taking on this challenge, for people to be aware of our environment.”

After finishing it in two hours and raising more than €1,000 for his cause, the young Gozitan was already planning his next venture. “I wish to do Malta to Gozo and back,” he said.

The Shamrock Stars athlete also hopes to inspire others to take up sport.

“I want people to start training and have sports become a part of their life,” he added, demonstrating that raising awareness about the marine environment is not enough for this young activist.

Liam Daly after completing his Malta-Gozo swim to raise awareness about plastic waste in the ocean. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A Swedish woman speaking fluent Maltese in a video interview impressed many people in January.

Jessica Schulz learned the “beautiful language” in just 16 months during her free time while living in Scotland.

The 28-year-old had lived in Malta for four years as a teenager but had left without learning any Maltese.

Then, in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she began to learn the language in her free time by listening to the radio and TV while carrying out house chores such as washing the dishes.

The positive feedback she received in January has propelled her to keep practising and explore new avenues to improve outside of school workbooks.

When she speaks to locals, she is often met with surprise and confusion.

“Ħsibtek barranija [I thought you were foreign]”, shopkeepers would tell her as she would greet them in their native language.

The key to Jessica’s success is “listening, listening, listening”.

She is currently studying for her doctorate, on the links between language, cognition and decision-making in bilingual speakers.

Although the first part of her research is done, Jessica looks forward to her future studies as she continues to delve further into the academic world of bilingualism.

Jessica Schulz inspired many with her commitment to learn Maltese, becoming fluent in just 16 months.