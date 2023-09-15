Dog owners who claim their pets went missing or were found dead while under the care of a dog sitter in Gozo have set up a crowdfunding project to cover the costs of legal action against the dog minder.

The funds will also help them campaign for the immediate regularisation and licensing of pet sitters.

This summer, two dogs - a black female Staffie Ruby and Kim, a three-year-old German Shepherd - were last seen in the care of the pet sitter Doggy Day Care Gozo.

Ruby’s owners - Emily Biesmans and Amir Chalaby - were abroad at the time when their pet went missing. They are offering a €5,000 reward for her safe return.

Kim was last seen on August 25 and was reported missing in Għarb - he was found two days later, dead at the bottom of the steep part of cliffs Għarb.

Kim’s owners - Edward and Diane Axisa - were also abroad at the time and on their return to Gozo, filed a police report.

Last year, the MSPCA claimed that at least five dogs died or were seriously injured while in the care of pet sitters in just six months. In October, the organisation called for legislation to regulate the business, and urged "proper enforcement".

Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina first called for the regularisation of pet sitters, groomers and trainers in 2021.

The new crowdfunding project, called Justice for Ruby, Kim and the rest: A Call for Change in Pet Care Regulations, seeks to raise funds to take legal action against the pet sitter.

"The funds collected will be used to fight the ongoing legal battle against the pet sitter, to spread awareness about the need for legal change, and to support animal welfare organisations, SPCA, animal sanctuaries, and rehoming programs," Biesmans, Chalaby and the Axisas pledge.

"Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a significant difference in our mission to bring justice to Ruby, Kim, and countless other animals."

They are also calling on the government to enforce regulations that ensure those entrusted with the care of dogs are properly trained and competent, "preventing unqualified individuals from profiting at the expense of innocent lives".

"In their names, we pledge to fight for change. We will spread awareness and we will demand a future where no pet faces such a heart-wrenching fate.

"Together, we will turn this tragedy into a catalyst for transformation, ensuring that no family endures the pain we are experiencing again."

Questions sent by Times of Malta to the Animal Rights Ministry following the death of Kim have not yet been answered.